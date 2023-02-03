Best DPS Classes in World of Warcraft Dragonflight Ranked Tier List

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Choosing a DPS class in World of Warcraft can be challenging, especially when the damage gap between each specialization is so tight in Dragonflight. While they may be no undisputed champ, some classes stand out slightly more than others. To help you decide on a main, or even a new alt, this is our tier list for the best PvE DPS classes in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Damage Class Tier List

This World of Warcraft tier list considers both Mythic+ and Raiding and ranks each class based on its potential and general output. Some lower-ranking specializations may outrank others in certain fights where their utility is required. As always, Tier Set Bonuses can significantly impact overall damage, so don’t forget to take advantage of the Inspiration Catalyst.

S-Tier (Best) DPS Classes in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

S-Tier DPS class specializations are considered the best and perform phenomenally in both Raids and Mythic+ dungeons.

Havoc Demon Hunter

Outlaw Rogue

Subtlety Rogue

Balance Druid

A-Tier DPS Classes

A-Tier class specializations deal great damage in Raids and Mythic+, though they may not have as much overall potential as S-Tier.

Enhancement Shaman

Arcane Mage

Frost Mage

Fire Mage

Unholy Death Knight

Demonology Warlock

Devastation Evoker

Shadow Priest

Fury Warrior

Feral Druid

Destruction Warlock

Windwalker Monk

B-Tier DPS Classes

B-Tier DPS class specializations still deal sufficient damage but may suffer somewhat in other aspects.

Assassination Rogue

Frost Death Knight

Arms Warrior

Elemental Shaman

Marksmanship Hunter

Retribution Paladin

C-Tier DPS Classes

C-Tier DPS class specializations are rarely seen in high-level play but can still perform on par with higher tiers with enough skill and/or gear.

Affliction Warlock

Beast Mastery Hunter

D-Tier DPS Classes

D-Tier DPS class specializations are considered the worst but are still viable enough to play to a degree.

Survival Hunter

What is the Best DPS Class in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

Havoc Demon Hunters excel in AoE and single-target DPS, topping the meters in both Mythic+ and Raids. Combined with its survivability, mobility, and incredibly powerful buff, the Havoc Demon Hunter is one of the best DPS classes in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

For those dedicated to the Mythic+ grind, the Windwalker Monk is also an excellent choice. Its survivability is incredible, and its AoE damage is nothing to sneeze at, either. Ring of Peace and Leg Sweep are fantastic spells that can be utilized creatively during dungeons. Windwalker Monks may launch straight to the top in Raids but are still a solid choice for a melee DPS.

Finally, Sublety and Outlaw Rogues are both fantastic choices for DPS in Dragonflight. Though Rogues pack a punch, being a good DPS class isn’t always about pure damage. The utility provided by spells like Feint, Cloak of Shadows, and Shroud of Concealment are invaluable in PvE content.

Don’t forget that playing a class and specialization that you enjoy is still the most important factor. High numbers are all well and good, but the overall goal is to have fun. Unless you’re a Survival Hunter.

- This article was updated on February 2nd, 2023