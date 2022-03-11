WWE 2K22 – How To Drag Opponents

If you’re looking to make your mark in the world of WWE 2K22, you’ll need to master its easy-to-use control system. However, while there is a very in-depth tutorial segment, there are still some things that you’ll need to experiment and learn as you play, such as dragging opponents.

Since you can’t end the match if they’re too close to the ropes, or you need to get them set in the perfect spot to land a jump from the top ropes, you’ll need to learn how to use this essential skill. However, since it is not covered when you first start the game, you may be wondering how to do it. Follow along with us as we teach you how to drag your opponents in WWE 2K22, and make your opponent pay.

WWE 2K22 – How to Drag Foes and What It’s Good For

You can have an exciting match in 2K22 without the use of this move, but if you’re looking to increase your score and inflict damage using weapons such as tables, you’ll need to know how to bring them towards these objects, and how to get them away from the ropes.

Thankfully, due to this entries new and improved control scheme, this process is incredibly easy. It all depends on how you want to handle things, and how you want to bring the pain.

You can drag opponents if they are on the canvas, or if they are stunned and standing, and both of these options only require one button. Pressing the L1 button on PlayStation, or LB on Xbox, you’ll be able to grab your opponent and begin dragging them around, and releasing them with the same button press.

If you’re looking to get an opponent to stand up, you’ll just need to approach them and press up on the right analog stick, and that will cause you to raise them from the canvas, and get them upright. You’ll just press the Left Shoulder button again, and you’ll be able to guide them around, letting you lead them to the perfect spot to unleash some destruction.

Since there is a multitude of different ways to end a match, you may find pinfall boring. That’s why, if you have the option to drag them to a table, place them on it and deliver the final blow in a spectacular show of sportsmanship, why settle for the first option?

WWE 2K22 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, and PC.