WWE 2K22 – How to Use Locker Codes for Free Items

For those who are looking to find a way to have the power of their favorite wrestler ready to go at any time, WWE 2K22 delivers high flying action and adventure and offers a plethora of different modes to enjoy. If you’re looking to take a break from the punches and kicks, and want to get more technical, you’ll be able to play around with the myFACTION mode, which plays out almost like a Trading Card Game.

However, you’ll need to wrestle till you’re black and blue, bruised and battered if you want to make a major amount of progress and get your hands on the cards that you need to succeed. However, the addition of Locker Codes lets you get some items sooner, and some freebies are thrown in, which can aid you in your time of need. Find out how to redeem Locker Codes to get ahead of the competition in WWE 2K22!

WWE 2K22 – What are Locker Codes

As you enter into the myFaction mode, you’ll see the menu has the option to Redeem Locker Codes, which are free items that you can use to boost your experience. All you’ll need to do is hover over that menu option, press the Select Button (X on PlayStation, A on Xbox), and input your code.

Currently, there are only two codes that have been put out, but these two codes offer great rewards for anyone that is using this mode and only take a few moments to redeem.

Using the onscreen keyboard, you’ll want to input;

NOFLYZONE – 65 Emerald Drew Gulak

– 65 Emerald Drew Gulak YOUCOMPLETEDGM – Emerald Manager Triple H

Using these codes costs you no money, and the only microtransactions that are in the game, besides the SuperCharger, are relegated to this game mode. This means, that getting free codes can get you new cards to use, rather than having to invest real-world money to get a chance to unlock them.

As WWE 2K22 continues to blossom, you can expect to see more codes pop up, which we will cover as they continue to emerge. The new game modes offer great additions to an already great package and allow any type of fan to experience the fun that the game has to offer. Don’t pass this mode up, it looks complicated, but offers a great change of pace!

WWE 2K22 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on March 11th, 2022