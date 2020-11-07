Xbox Series X – How to Use Auto HDR

Auto HDR is a feature of the new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, allowing you to force HDR compatibility at the system level and bring HDR support to games that do not support it natively. The results are not perfect for every game, but the feature works just fine in the majority of titles. It’s also only available on Microsoft’s pair of next-gen systems, giving team green a leg up over the PlayStation 5. Like most of the features on the Xbox Series systems, it works in the background and requires no input on your part unless you want to do some tweaking. Here’s how to set it up.

How to Use Auto HDR on Xbox Series X|S

To enable Auto HDR on your Xbox, head to the console settings page and follow these steps.

Navigate to Settings>General. Select TV & Display Options. Select Video Modes in the Advanced column. Check the box next to Auto HDR in the right column.

If you follow the steps listed above and check the correct box, then the feature will be enabled on your Xbox. It’s enabled by default, so if you find that it’s not working, then the game you’re trying to play might just not support it. It’s not a perfect process and it can mess up the visual style of certain games, so Microsoft has disabled it in a select few titles at their own discretion. Fortnite, for example, does not support HDR on its own and you cannot force it to by using the Auto HDR setting. Fallout: New Vegas also doesn’t appear to support this functionality, although any game could potentially receive support with a post-launch system update. Even old games like The Elder Scrolls: Morrowind work perfectly out of the box with Auto HDR, so you can see your favorite games in a new light with this feature.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles are available for purchase now. While the systems’ flagship title, Halo Infinite, may have been delayed to 2021, there is still a long list of Xbox Series X|S launch titles available to play on day one. If you want to make the most of your new Xbox system and take advantage of features like Auto HDR, you’ll need to make sure your TV is up to snuff, and you can check out this official post from the Xbox Wire about that.