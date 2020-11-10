Yakuza: Like a Dragon – Is the Hero or Legendary Hero Edition Worth It?

Yakuza: Like a Dragon comes in three flavors: Day Ichi Edition, Hero Edition, and Legendary Hero Edition. The pricing for each is $59.99, $69.99, and $89.99, respectively. We’re going to be discussing the Hero and Legendary Hero Editions, as the Day Ichi Edition is the standard offering with nothing extra. Keep in mind that the Day Ichi Edition is the only physical option for Yakuza: Like a Dragon. The remaining two can only be purchased digitally.

The Legends Costume Set pre-order bonus — a collection of outfits reminiscent of Kazuma Kiryu, Goro Majima, Taiga Saejima, Haruka Sawamura, Ryuji Goda, Daigo Dojima, Makoto Date, and Kaoru Sayama — is available across all three versions for those that secured their copies ahead of release. We’re going to be breaking down the key differences between the two premium editions and helping you decide whether or not the extra cash is worth it.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition ($69.99)

Up first is the Hero Edition at a $10 increase over the base offering. The most important inclusion here is the Job Set, which adds two jobs to the game for characters to utilize. The stylish Devil Rocker and Matriarch become available through this upgraded edition. As with the other jobs in the game, both additions are gender locked. The Devil Rocker can be assigned to male crew members, whereas the Matriarch is compatible with female teammates. Being able to expand the team into new role variants is likely going to present itself as the determining factor for upgrading to the Hero Edition.

The other component of the Hero Edition is the Management Mode Set. This extra ties into the business simulation minigame titled Management Mode. After a certain point in the story, Ichiban will be able to run a company and attempt to elevate its success in Yokohama. The Hero Edition makes the venture a bit easier by serving up a wealth of top-tier employees to get things going. The hard-working individuals ready to round out the staff are previous characters from the series, such as Daigo Dojima and Yuki. Of course, Kiryu and Majima are also included to lend a hand.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition ($89.99)

The Legendary Hero Edition is where the price makes more of a noticeable jump. This version is billed as the all-inclusive choice for Like a Dragon, and it is likely to appeal most to longtime fans. In addition to the Hero Edition contents, the Legendary Hero Edition ups the nostalgia through the Ultimate Costume Set. Attire once worn by Kiryu, Akiyama, Majima, Date, and Saejima is provided, giving a classic look to the new gang.

Keeping the nostalgia vibe heavy is the Karaoke Set. The long-standing minigame is given gems from the past, allowing players to indulge in some of the classics once sung by former protagonist, Kazuma Kiryu. The pack bundles in old tunes, one even reaching as far back as Yakuza: Dead Souls, as well as brand new jams. If you have been a fan of the karaoke minigame, it may be worthwhile investing in the Legendary Hero Edition to pad out the track list.

The remainder of the Legendary Hero Edition consists of convenience items and time savers. The Stat Boost Set and Crafting Set are exactly as they sound. The former provides immediate increases to Ichiban’s core attributes (Passion, Confidence, Charisma, Kindness, Intellect, and Style) in addition to both male and female jobs. A small bundle of healing items and battle boosters also come bundled. The Crafting Set offers up a lengthy list of common, uncommon, and rare crafting materials.

Although the final two item sets can be helpful, the real draw of this edition for many will likely stem from the callbacks to previous installments. For those that have been on this wacky ride for the past decade and a half, the $30 premium may be easy to justify to further embed themselves in the glory of Yakuza’s most memorable characters and moments.

Regardless of which version of Yakuza: Like a Dragon you choose, there is no wrong way to experience the game. The DLC contained within the more expensive editions are the sprinkles on top, but they in no way make the sundae. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is an excellent game, with or without Kiryu’s suit.