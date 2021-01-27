Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Upcoming Events for Feb 2021

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links announced their schedule for upcoming events and changes, for February 2021. While the dates for each activity are still unknown, it seems like the specific month will be packed with a lot of content and some old faces are coming back as well. Below you can find all of the upcoming Events.

KC Cup – February 2021

The fan favorite regular Event is closing up again, with Duelists fighting others around the world, to climb the ranks for fame and a lot of rewards. Separated into 2 stages:

1st Stage: Feb 3 – Feb 15

2nd Stage: Feb 12 – Feb 15

Tour Guide’s Mission Bingo – Early February

Complete Bingo Cards to earn rewards, like loads of Gems and the new SR Card “Starship Spy Plane”.

D. D. Castle Assault! – Mid February

A chance to unlock Axel Brodie as a playable character, if you haven’t already, alongside the new UR Card “Prometeor, the Burning Star”.

Duel Quest – Mid February

As always, another chance to grab extra goodies, including lots of Gems and the new SR Card “Rapid-Fire Magician”.

Kalin Kessler returns – Mid February

Kalin Kessler will be available to unlock once more, and he is going to be added to the Gate for everyone to fight. “Shell of a Ghost” Skill is also going to be available, for anyone who hasn’t got it already.

Duel Links Mission Research – Late February

Complete Research Mission to unlock rewards, including the new SR Card, “Soundproofed”.

New Legendary Duelist to unlock – Late February

A new addition to the roster is coming up closing the month of January, and based on the tease inside the game, speculations show that this character will be Antinomy. We need to wait and see, in order to confirm this.

Additional Updates and Changes

Able to view your Deck information from the settings screen during Duels.

Checking the Graveyard or Extra Deck during your enemy’s turn, the “List” button will appear by selecting the corresponding UI.

Active Cards will be marked with an icon until a chain is completed.

The colors of the “End Turn” and “Battle” buttons when changing Phase, will be changed.

Whenever you check the field, a “Checking the field…” prompt will also appear on the screen.

Information of an opponent player will appear at the top of the Duel Log.

A button to remove all card/Skill search conditions will be added.

Lastly, together with all of the above announcements, new content is also mentioned to arrive, in the form of Cards, campaigns and various features. Until then, the current event is going to keep our hands full, as we all try to unlock Kite and his ‘Photon’ Cards.