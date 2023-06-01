Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Silver Bokoblin Locations and Farming Spots

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Silver Bokoblins are the most challenging form of the Bokoblin enemy type in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Defeating these creatures will cause them to drop rare parts useful for upgrading higher-tier armor and creating powerful weapons with their horns through the Fuse ability. Silver Bokoblins seem to come out of nowhere when you don’t need them, but when you do need to find them — they seem nowhere to be found. This guide will cover Silver Bokoblin locations and farming spots in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Silver Bokoblin Location and Farming Spot in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

One location will be your primary farming spot for Silver Bokoblin in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Taking the Depths Chasm at Eventide Island will lead you to Lone Island Coliseum. There is an encampment of Silver Bokoblins at this Coliseum, and they have the largest amount in one spot compared to other areas. After every Blood Moon, you can return to this area to do another farming session and gather more of their materials.

You are in luck if this is your first time at Eventide Island. Walking through the Coliseum, you will notice a treasure chest in the middle of the area. Trying to open it will cause a large battle between you and a group of Bokoblins — including Silver Bokoblins. This is a nice bonus for their materials, but this battle will only happen once for the game’s duration.

As for other locations, Silver Bokoblins can be found spawning periodically across Hyrule. In my experience, I only encountered Silver Bokoblins once I was pretty far into the game, and only then did they start showing up more in other encampments.

Use Sensor+ to Find Silver Bokoblins

To find more Silver Bokoblins on your journey through Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — use Sensor+. The Sensor+ Purah Pad upgrade will allow you to track any item, material, and monster you want to find in the game. All you need to do is go into your main menu, scroll over to Hyrule Compendium, and set your sensor to an image of the Silver Bokoblin. That said, it would be wise to take a picture of a Silver Bokoblin at the location mentioned in this guide so you can track it elsewhere.

How to Reach Eventide Island in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Head to the eastern part of the map near Hateno Village to get to Eventide Island. You’ll want to make a ship here — where all you need to do is attach a fan on the back of a wooden board or any other flat surface. Then, put a Steering Stick on top and a fan on the back so it can move forward across the water. To play it safe, I also put two batteries on the ship to make sure I made it to the Island safely!

