Akane-banashi Chapter 85: Release Date, Time, and Chapter 84 Spoilers

Akane and Karashi must sell out a venue using their names alone!

October 30th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Akane-banashi Chapter 85 Release Date
Akane Kurokawa and Karashi Sanmeitei are facing their latest challenges: selling out a venue using their names. It’s a daunting task for two Zenza performers, but Akane’s up for the challenge leading up to the release of Akane-banashi Chapter 85!

Akane-banashi Chapter 85: Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Akane-banashi Chapter 85 will release on Sunday, November 5, 2023, for more fans worldwide. It will release first at 12:00 AM JST, with readers in North America being able to read it as early as 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. Be sure to check the VIZ Media Akane-banashi portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus when it drops!

Akane-banashi Chapter 85
Release Date Countdown | AOTF
If you want to catch the chapter as soon as it releases, check this time zone guide!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 84, Akane and Karashi attract a small turnout, but they look on the bright side.

RECAP: Akane Uses Her Rakugo and Karashi Uses His Branding

The idea of using your name as an attraction to sell seats to a performance when you’re not a fully-fledged rakugoka can be intimidating. When Akane and Karashi wind up tasked with selling out the venue before their true debuts, they wind up getting 4 guests. Karashi predicted this, but Akane sees this as a way to build up, lay an impression on the attendees, and make a name for herself.

Meanwhile, Chocho catches up with a mentor, the one and only Taizen Arakawa in his stone-faced glory in the final pages of the chapter. We’ll be curious to see how their connection plays out for Akane in future chapters!

- This article was updated on October 30th, 2023

