Images: Takamasa Moue / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Akane Kurokawa and Karashi Sanmeitei are facing their latest challenges: selling out a venue using their names. It’s a daunting task for two Zenza performers, but Akane’s up for the challenge leading up to the release of Akane-banashi Chapter 85!

Akane-banashi Chapter 85: Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Akane-banashi Chapter 85 will release on Sunday, November 5, 2023, for more fans worldwide. It will release first at 12:00 AM JST, with readers in North America being able to read it as early as 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. Be sure to check the VIZ Media Akane-banashi portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus when it drops!

Akane-banashi Chapter 85

Release Date Countdown | AOTF Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

If you want to catch the chapter as soon as it releases, check this time zone guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 84, Akane and Karashi attract a small turnout, but they look on the bright side.

RECAP: Akane Uses Her Rakugo and Karashi Uses His Branding

The idea of using your name as an attraction to sell seats to a performance when you’re not a fully-fledged rakugoka can be intimidating. When Akane and Karashi wind up tasked with selling out the venue before their true debuts, they wind up getting 4 guests. Karashi predicted this, but Akane sees this as a way to build up, lay an impression on the attendees, and make a name for herself.

Meanwhile, Chocho catches up with a mentor, the one and only Taizen Arakawa in his stone-faced glory in the final pages of the chapter. We’ll be curious to see how their connection plays out for Akane in future chapters!

- This article was updated on October 30th, 2023