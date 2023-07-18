Chainsaw Man Chapter 137 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Tatsuki Fujimoto

Have you been left in a state of shock by the events that unfolded in Chapter 136 of Chainsaw Man? If you’re feeling overwhelmed and seeking solace in the upcoming release of Chapter 137, you’ll be pleased to know that it’s now back on a weekly schedule. However, be warned that the chapter concludes on an intense cliffhanger that might leave you yearning for spoilers, but rest assured. We’ll update you with the latest Chainsaw Man Chapter 137 spoilers and raw scans as soon as they become available.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 137 Spoilers

No Chainsaw Man Chapter 137 spoilers, leaks, or raw scans have been released. Nevertheless, we will update you with any developments as soon as they become available. Shueisha manga leaks usually happen midweek, but with the two-week break, we suspect they will drop around July 14, so check back soon!

Chainsaw Man Chapter 136 Recap

Denji is trying to live his best life without the ability to become Chainsaw Man, but he can’t seem to catch a break. Not only is he ridiculed and reminded that Asa is starting to kill devils, but he fights another student. After being threatened with being kicked out of school, he decides to skip school with Yoshida to see a movie. Unfortunately, that was all just a ruse by Yoshida as he brought another student to surprise him with an ahem “date” where she starts touching Denji, where the chapter ends.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 137 Fan Theories

Chainsaw Man forums pointed out that the girl Yoshida brings to Denji in the movie theater doesn’t seem right. This uneasiness by fans stems from her face, and the way she tilts her head makes her seem not human. One theory that fans are having a good time with is the fact that she could be the last horseman or another devil that can describe their eyes from showing their true identity (or whoever it is just hasn’t taken control of the person’s body, which makes it even weirder). What do you think?

Chainsaw Man Chapter 137 Release Timeline

The Chainsaw Man Chapter 137 release timeline is 1am JST on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Tuesday, July 25

9:00 AM MST Tuesday, July 25

10:00 AM CST Tuesday, July 25

12:00 PM EST Tuesday , July 25

, 1:00 PM AST Tuesday , July 25

, 2:00 PM BRT Tuesday , July 25

, 5:00 PM GMT Tuesday , July 25

, 7:00 PM CEST Tuesday , July 25

, 9:30 PM IST Tuesday , July 25

, 11:00 PM ICT Tuesday , July 25

, 12:00 AM PHT Wednesday , July 26

, 1:00 AM JST Wednesday, July 26

Where Can You Read Chainsaw Man Chapter 137?

You can read the three most recent chapters of Chainsaw Man on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Chainsaw Man.

