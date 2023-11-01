Chainsaw Man Chapter 148: Release Date, Time, and Chapter 147 Spoilers

Image: Tatsuki Fujimoto / Shueisha / Viz Media / Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Denji’s life could change completely in the upcoming Chainsaw Man Chapter 148. Barem has made his plans known and he is willing to go to any lengths to make Denji help him achieve them.

The man is capable of even endangering Nayuta, using his new demon-like church members to kill her. With the world in chaos, Denji and his friends try to stay out of the line of fire, but it will be difficult, as our hero’s bad luck strikes again. Keep reading to learn more about the release date and time of Chainsaw Man chapter 148, as well as what happened in chapter 147.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 148 Release Details

Screenshot: Studio MAPPA

Chainsaw Man Chapter 148 is expected to be released this coming Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at around 01:00 AM JST. Shortly after, the chapter will be released online for international audiences to read. Below, you can find a table containing the times at which the chapter will be released, according to the time zone you live in.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PDT) 08:00 AM Sunday, November 14 Mountain Time (MST) 09:00 AM Sunday, November 14 Central Time (CT) 10:00 AM Sunday, November 14 Eastern Time (EST) 12:00 PM Sunday, November 14 Atlantic Time (AST) 01:00 PM Sunday, November 14 British Summer Time (BST) 04:00 PM Sunday, November 14 Central European Time (CEST) 05:00 PM Sunday, November 14 Moscow (MSK) 06:00 PM Sunday, November 14 Indian Standard Time (IST) 08:30 PM Sunday, November 14 Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 10:00 PM Sunday, November 14 Philippines (PHT) 11:00 PM Sunday, November 14 Australian Central Time (ACST) 12:30 AM Monday, November 15

Where to Read Chainsaw Man Chapter 148?

Screenshot: Studio MAPPA

Fans who wish to read the chapter as soon as it becomes available can do so via Shueisha’s Manga Plus app and website. Here, fans will find the chapter translated into various languages, so they can enjoy it without any issues.

Via Manga Plus, fans can read the first and last three chapters of the manga for free. If you wish to access the rest of the series, you will need to pay a small fee. After paying you will have access to the entire Chainsaw Man series, as well as many amazing other manga.

Chapter 147 Spoilers

Screenshot: Studio MAPPA

Nayuta’s theory about Barem wanting to increase the strength of the Chainsaw and War devils by making the world fear them was confirmed by the unhinged man. Denji was shocked, not knowing what to say to such a bizarre idea. Still, he did not have much time to think about it, as Barem told his new fake Chainsaw devils to kill Nayuta.

Quianxi jumped to the rescue, cutting the heads of their attackers and running away with Nayuta, Denji, and Fukimo under her arms. Outside, more creatures attacked them, but the swordswoman made quick work of them, frustrating Barem. Near there, many devil hunters could be seen killing and incinerating the bodies of the fake Chainsaw Men.

One of the hunters asked why they needed to burn them and another one told him that they could regenerate instantly with just a drop of blood. Denji’s group watched as their enemies’ corpses were cremated, still in shock. As if that was not enough, an old man looked at Denji proclaiming that he was also a fake Chainsaw Man.

- This article was updated on November 1st, 2023