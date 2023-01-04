How Many Volumes of Chainsaw Man Are There?

Chainsaw Man has been the talk of the town lately, especially for Anime fans. If you are unfamiliar with the hit show, the premise focuses on an individual who combines with a devil made of chainsaws to kill other devils after being recruited. The show brings you on a wild ride of action, and we can’t recommend it enough. Some may not know that the show is based on a manga series that goes by the same name. If you are wondering how many Volumes this series includes, look no further, as we have got you covered.

All Volumes of Chainsaw Man

Below you will get the complete list of volumes included in the manga series Chainsaw Man. If you are a fan of the show, we recommend you take some time to give each of these editions a read.

Volume 1 – Dog and Chainsaw

Volume 2 – Chainsaw vs. Bat

Volume 3 – Kill Denji

Volume 4 – The Gun is Mightier

Volume 5 – Minor

Volume 6 – Boom Boom Boom

Volume 7 – In a Dream

Volume 8 – Super Mess

Volume 9 – Bath

Volume 10 – A Dog’s Feeling

Volume 11 – Good Luck, Chainsaw Man

Volume 12 – Bird and War

Volume 13 – Spoiler

At the time of writing, Volume 13 is the latest to be released. The 12th volume, Bird and War, is available to read on Viz Media currently. If you are a fan of reading your books on your mobile device, you can find the chapters in the Shonen Jump app, where you will also find all Viz Media mangas. There is so much this author can do with the series, considering it is so in-depth, that we cannot wait to see what he does next.

For everything Anime, check out our site, where we cover more than Chainsaw Man, including One Piece, the upcoming Genshin Impact Anime adaption, and more!

Chainsaw Man is available to read on Viz Media and the Chainsaw Man anime is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

- This article was updated on January 4th, 2023