Chainsaw Man Delayed: Chapter 147 Release Date & Time

The Chainsaw Man manga has been a rollercoaster lately, especially the last chapter!

Fans learned of the Famine Devil’s elaborate plan to make humans around the globe afraid of war and chainsaws, making their respective devils strong enough to beat the Death Devil.

The manga’s Chapter 147 was expected to be released on October 24, 2023, but was unfortunately delayed. As the conflict between devils and humans continues, prepare for the release date of Chainsaw Man Chapter 147 below!

Chainsaw Man Chapter 147 Release Date and Time

Chainsaw Man’s Chapter 147 is all set to be released on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 8:00 AM PT / 10:00 AM CT / 11:00 AM ET. You can check out the newest chapter at VIZ’s official site, the official Shonen Jump app, or through Shueshia’s MangaPlus.

For the exact time the new chapter drops in your region, check out our Chainsaw Man Chapter 147 release date and time zone guide below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 4:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 3:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

Chainsaw Man Chapter 146 saw Yoshida attack Asa while Barem revealed the Chainsaw Man Church’s plan of global transformation into humanoid Chainsaw devils.

RECAP: Chainsaw Man Chapter 146 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 147

Chapter 146 starts with Yoshida preparing to strike down Asa while Barem explains the Chainsaw Man Church’s actions to the Public Safety agents escorting him away. As several members of the crowd transform into humanoid chainsaw devils, it is revealed to be a carefully planned worldwide phenomenon thanks to Fami.

Barem also talks about the prophesized “Great King of Terror” who is set to come to earth in about half a year. This is confirmed by Nayuta who reveals the King of Terror to be her and Fami’s older sister, the Death Devil, who they intend to kill. Chapter 147 will likely reveal Asa’s fate as Public Safety devil hunters attempt to control the global Chainsaw devil phenomenon. We may also learn more about Fami and the elusive Death Devil.

