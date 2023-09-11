Here’s Why Shonen Jump Manga Chapters Are Releasing Monday Next Week

Images: Tatsuki Fujimoto / Kōhei Horikoshi / Gege Akutami / Takamasa Moue / Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Shonen Jump manga has increasingly become a regular part of everybody’s weekly routine. Thanks to digital access for international readers courtesy of VIZ Media, and the massive worlds brought to us by Shueisha, we’re treated to regular installments of some of the world’s most popular manga. However, as you may have noticed, many of your favorite weekly series are not publishing on Sunday, September 17, 2023, and are instead publishing a day later. Here’s why Shonen Jump manga chapters are releasing on Monday next week!

Delayed By a Day: Here’s Why Shonen Jump is Releasing Manga Chapters on Monday Instead

Shueisha and Shonen Jump contributors observe Respect for the Aged Day in Japan, which falls on Monday, September 18, 2023 in Japan, or Sunday, September 17 in the West. This is relevant in our case because Mondays are their simulpub dates for most weekly series like Jujutsu Kaisen or Akane-banashi.

Related: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 235 Leaks Show Shinjuku Showdown Winner and 2-Week Break

So the release of these chapters is moved one day forward, instead of an entire week, and this has happened in previous years.

What Other Hiatuses Does Shonen Jump Take?

Aside from Respect for the Aged Day like in the case of this year, Shonen Jump usually observes the following dates and holiday periods:

The last week of December (Christmas)

The second week of January (New Year)

Golden Week (End of April through the first week of May)

Obon Festival (Second week of August)

Beyond this, any unexplained hiatuses are often due to the publication or the creators. Gege Akutami takes semi-frequent breaks, and other series like Boruto, despite originating from Shonen Jump, are published in sister publications like V Jump and released monthly.

While it’s good to maintain excitement over your favorite manga, it’s best not to be overly frustrated with any delays as they’re often for good reasons. With other publication companies like Hakusensha handling infamously delayed series like Berserk, one shouldn’t give into their worse tendencies and blame the people involved. Manga is an incredibly demanding line of work with intense deadlines, and thankfully, there are tons of series like Spy x Family that will still be released this Sunday!

- This article was updated on September 11th, 2023