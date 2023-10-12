Ice-Head Gill Chapter 16 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 15 Spoilers

Image: Ikuo Hachiya / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Ice-Head Gill concludes a thrilling arc with some somber reflection in its latest chapter. After defending the Heart Tree and the Book of Wisdom, Gill Sol must mourn the loss and discover what to do next. The power of the liches is a deadly one and the threat they pose to society, as well as their hold on his father, stirs awake once again. Get ready for the release date of Ice-Head Gill Chapter 16!

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 16 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 16 will release on Sunday, October 15, 2023, for most fans worldwide. It will be available at 12:00 AM JST on the VIZ Media Ice-Head Gill portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 15, the latest lich threat is chased away. But something terrible looms.

RECAP: Ice-Head Gill Chapter 15 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 16

Jumir’s threat is no more, as Gill uses his incredible powers to hold the threat at bay long enough for some old-fashioned beheading. But as Gill notes…it’s a pyrrhic victory, where he lost his aunt and allies. The remnants of the liches are burned, and Gill mourns the lost, sad that he couldn’t have saved them. But Greatest helps him keep his head in the game, and for good reason: a much scarier threat still exists.

Pieces of what is thought to be Gill’s corpse are brought to the feet of Dreki, who has awakened. In the last moments of the chapter, he is seen standing, upset that nobody is there to greet him, calling himself King Baal, his lich influence shining through. The final moments of the chapter conclude with him commanding his forces to bring him human subjects.

- This article was updated on October 11th, 2023