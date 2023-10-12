Ice-Head Gill Chapter 16 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 15 Spoilers

Get ready for the release date of Ice-Head Gill Chapter 16 here!

October 11th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Ice-Head Gill Chapter 16 Release Date
Image: Ikuo Hachiya / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Ice-Head Gill concludes a thrilling arc with some somber reflection in its latest chapter. After defending the Heart Tree and the Book of Wisdom, Gill Sol must mourn the loss and discover what to do next. The power of the liches is a deadly one and the threat they pose to society, as well as their hold on his father, stirs awake once again. Get ready for the release date of Ice-Head Gill Chapter 16!

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 16 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 16 will release on Sunday, October 15, 2023, for most fans worldwide. It will be available at 12:00 AM JST on the VIZ Media Ice-Head Gill portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 16
Release Date Countdown
Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

Related: Ice-Head Gill Manga Release Date Schedule 2023

Be sure to check our release time zone guide if you’re wondering when the new chapter drops in your region!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 15, the latest lich threat is chased away. But something terrible looms.

RECAP: Ice-Head Gill Chapter 15 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 16

Jumir’s threat is no more, as Gill uses his incredible powers to hold the threat at bay long enough for some old-fashioned beheading. But as Gill notes…it’s a pyrrhic victory, where he lost his aunt and allies. The remnants of the liches are burned, and Gill mourns the lost, sad that he couldn’t have saved them. But Greatest helps him keep his head in the game, and for good reason: a much scarier threat still exists.

Pieces of what is thought to be Gill’s corpse are brought to the feet of Dreki, who has awakened. In the last moments of the chapter, he is seen standing, upset that nobody is there to greet him, calling himself King Baal, his lich influence shining through. The final moments of the chapter conclude with him commanding his forces to bring him human subjects.

- This article was updated on October 11th, 2023

About The Author

J.R. Waugh

J.R. is a Staff Writer with AOTF and has been covering gaming and entertainment in the industry since 2022. Along with a B.A. in History from the University of Cincinnati, he has studied at the University of Birmingham, UK, and part of his M.A. at the University of Waterloo. You'll find J.R. particularly at home writing about the hottest manga and anime. He is highly passionate about horror, strategy, and RPGs, and anything about Star Trek or LOTR. When not ranting about fan theories or writing guides, J.R. is streaming his favorite RPGs and other forgotten gems.

More Stories by J.R. Waugh

More on Attack of the Fanboy :