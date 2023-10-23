Ice-Head Gill Chapter 18: Release Date, Time, and Chapter 17 Spoilers

Get ready for the release date of Ice-Head Gill Chapter 18 here!

October 22nd, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Ice-Head Gill Chapter 18 Release Date
Image: Ikuo Hachiya / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Gill Sol has had an impressive journey so far, fighting off legions of liches and discovering deadly power along with valuable allies. He’s not been alone in this journey, and with the release of Ice-Head Gill Chapter 18, we might see him face-to-face with a key player in the series.

That’s right: Gil set out to find his father, and for the briefest moment, it looks like the two might finally interact. Knowing what we know though, things will not likely go smoothly for our axe-wielding hero.

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 18: Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 18 will release on Sunday, October 29, 2023, for most fans worldwide. It will be available at 12:00 AM JST on the VIZ Media Ice-Head Gill portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 18
Release Date Countdown | AOTF
Be sure to check our release time zone guide if you’re wondering when the new chapter drops in your region!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 17, we see Gill encounter Dreki, but can he hope to force his fallen father to listen to reason?

RECAP: Ice-Head Gill Chapter 17 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 18

As you may have guessed already, the most important major event in this chapter was in the final panels where Gill manages to use his ice powers to stop Dreki in his tracks. The man, atop his 8-legged steed Slepnir, is surprised but seemingly not concerned by this; his mission when setting out was to kill the “false king” at the capital.

But Gill’s not alone. Earlier in the chapter, he was joined by the Royal Fangs, trained assassins of the court whose agility and deadliness were allegedly difficult for even Dreki to keep up with. Our money is on that being tested as Dreki is not likely to go down easy, or at all this early on.

- This article was updated on October 22nd, 2023

