Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243: Release Date, Time, and Chapter 242 Spoilers

Images: Gege Akutami / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

The fight between Fumihiko Takaba and Kenjaku cranked the weirdness up to eleven in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 242. Takaba, armed with the ability to alter reality at a whim, drags Kenjaku into a world of comedic mischief, and the ancient menace finds himself in danger of being killed by comedy.

With Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 242 ending on a fittingly absurd cliffhanger, the onus is on Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243 to bring the series’ strangest battle to a satisfying conclusion. After all, the war against Sukuna is still raging in the heart of Shinjuku, and it’s only a matter of time until the charm of this comedic detour ends.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243 will be released worldwide on November 19th, 2023. Japanese readers can check out the chapter at 12 AM, JST, but readers in other corners of the world will have to wait until the chapter shows up on the Jujutsu Kaisen portal on Viz Madia, Shonen Jump’s manga reader app, and Manga Plus at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243

Release Date Countdown

For those who want to read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243 as soon as it drops, here’s our in-depth time zone release guide for Jujutsu Kaisen.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

RECAP: JJK Chapter 243

Having regained his passion for comedy, Takaba unleashes the full might of his reality-warping Innate Cursed Technique on an unsuspecting Kenjaku. The following panels are an absolute blast, with Kenjaku and Takba engaging in an all-out war of slapstick comedy. One minute, they’re in a hospital jabbing each other with defibrillators, and the next, they’re skipping along a beach, giddy as a pair of school children.

Images: Gege Akutami / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Eventually, however, Kenjaku realizes that Takaba’s Technique is putting him in genuine danger by whittling away his stamina. Deciding that he needs to end this fast, Kenjaku strokes Takaba’s ego by challenging him to a stand-up comedy duel, betting on his ability to be funnier than Takaba.

What to Expect in JJK Chapter 243

Takaba has survived longer than anyone expected he would, but the curtain will probably drop on the eccentric comedian very soon. Since Takaba’s ability is fueled by his self-confidence, all Kenjkau needs to do to break his concentration is play off his many insecurities. Kenjaku has already proven himself a master manipulator, so it probably won’t take long for the living brain to wreck Takaba’s confidence.

- This article was updated on November 15th, 2023