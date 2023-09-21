Kagurabachi Chapter 2 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 1 Spoilers

Images: Takeru Hokazono / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Few manga captivate audiences instantaneously, and even fewer do so like Kagurabachi. The Shonen Jump manga has quickly dominated social media discourse compared to all other recent manga, and while it’s exciting with well-designed characters, it’ll be interesting to see if this one can go the distance. This edgy mixture of violent swordplay, sorcery, and moody quips shall continue with the release date of Kagurabachi Chapter 2!

Kagurabachi Chapter 2 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Kagurabachi will release Chapter 2 on Sunday, September 24, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 9 AM MT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Kagurabachi portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

Kagurabachi Chapter 2

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

For those who can’t wait another moment for the Kagurabachi action, check our release time zone guide for Chapter 2!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 1, we’re introduced to Chihiro and his quest for vengeance.

RECAP: Kagurabachi Chapter 1 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 2

Chapter 1 quickly introduces us to Chihiro and a peaceful, idyllic past, before ushering us into a 38-month timeskip. Gone is the era of tranquility achieved by his father’s swordsmithing, and in place of it is a period of strife where Yakuza string the bodies of the innocent as a warning. Chihiro, now a young adult, swings into action, refusing to allow the unworthy to wield the katana. Beyond that is a plot of sorcerers backing up these Yakuza, and some mighty tricks concealed within Chihiro’s blade.

To take advantage of the virality of this latest release, I thought I should give my thoughts. This chapter puts Kagurabachi firmly in the Big 4 of Shonen. If you say Big 3, you’d be mistaken, as this new structure replaces Naruto, Bleach, and One Piece with 3 copies of Chapter 1, and the inevitable box set of this series is #4. Unsurprisingly, that will also be our reading order for the series, so stay tuned. If only Kentaro Miura was able to make something like this in his day, as with Kagurabachi, we’ve achieved peak fiction.

- This article was updated on September 20th, 2023