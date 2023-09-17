MamaYuyu Chapter 3 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 2 Spoilers

Image: Yoshihiko Hayashi / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Yoshihiko Hayashi’s new series MamaYuyu is in its second week and it’s still tugging at our heartstrings while producing some really interesting developments. Corleo is the hero he was meant to be in the eyes of the public, but his predecessors had intended for his life to be a peaceful one. Will that be the case, now that another hero’s emergence in his world opened up a rift where all manner of devilish abnormalities can attack? Find out before the approaching release date of MamaYuyu Chapter 3!

MamaYuyu Chapter 3 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

MamaYuyu will release Chapter 3 on Sunday, September 24, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media MamaYuyu portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

If you’re as curious as we are about what Corleo’s newly acquired powers are like, get ready with our MamaYuyu Chapter 3 release time zone guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 2, we see Corleo embrace acceptance as well as the new burden that comes with being a full-fledged hero.

RECAP: MamaYuyu Chapter 2 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 3

Corleo is alive, and Evan is gone, the world once again retaining only one hero. Corleo is acknowledged by the public as the hero he was intended to be at birth, but he quickly learns about the legacy left behind by Halohalo, his predecessor, and the dangers of such a role. Mamama, his mother figure and the realm’s demon lord is alive due to Halohalo’s pacifism, on the condition that Corleo live an easy life too.

When Evan came to the world in Chapter 1, it caused an imbalance along with powerful anomalous entities coming. These uncanny demonic horrors will likely continue to attack, so before passing, Evan imparted some of his powers. In terms of what to expect in MamaYuyu Chapter 3, we’ll likely see some of those powers, not the least of which likely being some healing or regenerative capabilities, given that Corleo is once again losing limbs in this chapter like the first one. Time will tell just how powerful Corleo will become, and whether he’ll have similarly quixotic dreams of world peace as he fights this new threat!

