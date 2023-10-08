Kagurabachi Chapter 5 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Takeru Hokazono / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

In Chapter 4 of Kagurabachi, Chihiro went toe-to-toe with a sorcerer for the first time on-panel. This spectacular clash of martial prowess and arcane expertise gave readers their first glimpse at the inner workings of Kagurabachi‘s magic system. By the end of the chapter, Chihiro is on the verge of learning the whereabouts of one of his murdered father’s stolen enchanted swords, Cloud Gouger. With the first of the series’ magical MacGuffins finally in sight, fans are hungry for information about chapter 5. Here’s everything you need to know about Kagurabachi chapter 5.

Kagurabachi Chapter 5 Release Date and Time

Kagurabachi Chapter 5 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, October 15, 2023. The chapter will be available starting at 8 AM PT / 9 AM MT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET and can be read on one of several online sources. These include the Kagurabachi portal on Viz Media, the Shonen Jump website and app, and Manga Plus.

For the many Kagurabachi fans who don’t want to be even a second late when the new chapter drops, here’s a Kagurabachi Chapter 5 time zone release chart!

Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

Kagurabachi tells the tale of Chihiro, the son of a blacksmith who forged a set of six enchanted katana that helped turn the tide in a violent war between sorcerers. After a mysterious cabal of sorcerers known as the Hishaku murdered his father and stole the enchanted katana, Chihiro set out on a quest for vengeance armed with the secret seventh enchanted katana his father forged before he died.

Kagurabachi Chapter 4 Recap

Kagurabachi Chapter 4 revolves around the fight between Chihiro and a bull-cut-clad sorcerer bent on abducting Char, a homeless girl running from someone wielding a magical sword. Once Char was out of danger, Chihrio’s mentor, Shiba, explained to her (and, by extension, the audience) the nature of the magic used by sorcerers. Like the power system of many other Shonen manga and anime, Kagurabachi‘s sorcery taps into the innate life force found in all living things, which sorcerers use to form barriers and weapons.

The battle also reveals that Chihiro’s sword, Nishiki, disperses and amplifies its wielder’s life energy, allowing him to perform powerful-color-themed abilities. Kagurabachi Chapter 1 showed us Nishiki’s “Black” technique, which Chihiro uses to slash his foes with goldfish-shaped energy waves, and Chapter 4 introduces us to “Red,” which allows him to absorb and redirect a sorcerer’s energy.

However, the biggest revelation came from the sorcerer Chihiro was battling, who attempted to convince Char to give herself up by reminding her that her mother was killed for defying his superiors. This reminder of past trauma brings the little girl to tears and convinces Chihiro, who also understands the pain of losing a loved one to unscrupulous sorcerers, to stop holding back and end the fight. After formally agreeing to protect Char, Chihiro demands that the downed sorcerer tell him where Cloud Gouger is.

