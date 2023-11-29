Next Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter Countdown – Chapter 245

Images: Gege Akutami / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Yuji Itadori and Hiromi Higuruma’s long-awaited confrontation with Ryomen Sukuan finally plays out in Jujtus Kaisn Chapter 244. The stage has been set for a criminal trial of epic proportions, and the fate of Japan may hang on Higuruma’s ability to find the King of Curses guilty of mass murder.

The first phase of this high-stakes legal battle is set to play out in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 245, and it’s clear that Sukuna is ready to play his part and represent himself. Keep reading if you want to know the release date and schedule for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 245.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 245 Release Date and Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 245 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. The chapter will be available to Japanese Jujutsu Kaisen readers first, but it will be released in other countries soon after it’s released in Japan.

Jujutsu Kaisen is available in many countries, and new chapters are released at different times. Fortunately, we’ve compiled a time zone release chart for new chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

Where to Read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 245

The trial of Ryomen Sukuna is just one of the many unique storylines that have appeared in Jujutsu Kaisen, and you can read it in its entirety on Viz Media. Unfortunately, unless you get a premium subscription, you can only read the most recent three chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen.

You will get a few free trial weeks if you sign up for an account. Once they’ve passed, you’ll need to pay for a premium account to see the rest of the series.

Jujustu Kaisen Chapter 225 Recap

In an extensive flashback, we see Higuruma volunteer to be third in line to take on Sukuna if Satoru Gojo and Hajime Kashimo fail to kill him. Higuruma’s signature Cursed Technique, Deadly Judgment, suppresses his opponent’s cursed energy and subjects them to whatever punishment his Shikagami familiar Judgeman deems appropriate should they be found guilty of a crime.

Unfortunately, Judgeman’s views on justice are tied to the Japanese law system, and almost every crime Sukuna has committed has at least one legal complication that takes the death penalty off the table. Most of the heinous murders he committed are subject to statutes of limitations; he did not cause the killings connected to his fingers, and his possession of Megumi Fushigoro is not technically a crime.

However, Yuji realizes that Sukuan could be put on trial for murdering countless civilians during the Shbiya Incident. Unfortunately, Yuji must put his life on the line by stepping in as Sukuna’s co-conspirator.

