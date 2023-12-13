Next Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter Countdown – Chapter 246

Images: Gege Akutami / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

The outcome of Ryomen Sukuna’s criminal trial is revealed in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 245. Armed with a mountain of evidence against the King of Curses, Hiromi Higuruma manages to convict him. However, a last-minute twist allows Sukuna to cheat the system.

The full consequences of Sukuna’s trial won’t be evident until Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 246 is out. Still, the final pages imply that one of Sukuna’s opponents may have already bitten the dust. Keep reading if you want to know the release date and schedule for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 246.

Beware, spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen lurk below!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 246 Release Date and Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 246 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, December 24th, 2023, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. The chapter will be available to Japanese Jujutsu Kaisen readers first, but it will be released in other countries soon after it’s released in Japan.

Related: 10 Strongest Female Characters in Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 244

Release Date Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen is available in many countries, and new chapters are released at different times. Fortunately, we’ve compiled a time zone release chart for new chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

Where to Read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 246

The story of Jujutsu Kaisen never gives you a break to catch your breath, and you can read the whole thing on Viz Media. Unfortunately, unless you get a premium subscription, you can only read the most recent three chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen.

You will get a few free trial weeks if you sign up for an account. Once they’ve passed, you’ll need to pay for a premium account to see the rest of the series.

Related: Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Jujustu Kaisen Chapter 245 Recap

Images: Gege Akutami / Shueisha / VIZ Media

To keep Sukuna’s long-serving henchperson, Uraume, from interfering with their master’s trial, Kinji Hakari battles the ice-wielding Curse User with his luck-based Cursed Technique. Powerful sorcerers like Yuta Okkutsu have commented about Hakari’s near-unrivaled strength, and the battle between him and Uraume proves that he is one of the current generation’s strongest jujutsu sorcerers.

While that’s happening, Sukuna’s trial within Higuruma’s Domain commences. With a sheet of paper describing the terms and conditions of Sukuna’s pact with Yuji Itadori, Higuruma makes a compelling opening argument against the King of Curses. Sukuna, conversely, demands that they get the trial over with, offering nothing in his defense.

Judgeman quickly finds Sukuna guilty of mass murder, which is supposed to result in Sukuna’s Cursed Energy output being suppressed so Higuruma can kill him with the mighty Executioner’s Blade. Unfortunately, it’s revealed that Judgeman’s suppression was only applied to Sukuna’s Cursed Weapon, Kamutoke, leaving the King of Curses free to use his devastating Cursed Technique in the fight to come.

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2023