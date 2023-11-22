One Piece Chapter 1099 Leaks and Spoilers Reveal the Origins Of Bonney’s Powers

Image: Eiichiro Oda / Shueisha / Viz Media / Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

The tragic story of Kuma will soon arrive at its climax according to the spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1099. Forced to protect the Sorbet Kingdom from its cruel former ruler, Kuma gained the title of Tyrant.

Unable to come back to his home, and with a sick Bonney by his side, Kuma searched all around the world for a solution to his problems. It was not until he reunited with his old friend Dragon that he found what he was looking for. Sadly, his journey led him to a place where neither he nor Bonney were safe. Keep reading to learn more about the leaks and spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1099.

One Piece Chapter 1099 Leaks Show Kuma Meeting Vegapunk

According to trusted leakers like @OP_SPOILERS2023, the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1099 will begin with Bekori, the former ruler of the Sorbet Kingdom, trying to destroy the land once again. Kuma, tired of the man, uses his powers to destroy his army, becoming the new ruler of the kingdom.

Still, he is not the one in charge of the Kingdom, as he entrusted that job to another former King named Bulldog. Kuma spends his time playing with Bonney and helping the people around the Kingdom. During this time, Bonney comes in contact with the Toshi-Toshi No Mi and eats it by mistake. Her appearance turns into that of the young woman we know today.

Bekori, frustrated and furious at Kuma, begins rumors about the Buccaneer being a tyrant who took the Sorbet Kingdom by force to obtain power. Thanks to these lies, the World Government agrees to help him overthrow Kuma. While Kuma can defeat their troops, he is forced to abandon the Kingdom with Bonney and become a pirate.

For many years, Kuma travels from Island to island to find a doctor who can cure Bonney from her illness. When all seems lost, Kuma meets with his old friend Dragon again, who tells him about the brilliant scientist Vegapunk. Kuma travels to his new base in Egghead Island, where Vegapunk asks him to become the prototype of his new cloning project. Kuma accepts when Vegapunk promises that Bonney will be cured and tells him that the clones will be used to save people.

Raw Scans Show Bonney Looks Identical to Her Mother

The raw scans for One Piece Chapter 1099 show once more the passage of time between the last manga entry and this one. Throughout the chapter, Kuma begins to look older and more serious, losing his smile and frowning more often. The pain of his life and the worry of Bonney dying because of her illness shows in his expression.

During the former’s King invasion, he also looks terrifying. The Buccaneer‘s eyes are filled with anger and his gritted teeth let the reader know that has had enough. Eiichiro Oda is most likely showing fans how tired Kuma is of the way the World Government supports only those in power, leaving everyone else to fend for themselves.

Bonney’s transformation after eating her Devil Fruit will also shock many fans. The first time she turns into an adult she does not look like the woman we are familiar with. The lack of makeup and her cheerful demeanor make her look almost exactly like Ginny. Even the characters in the chapter notice this, with many confusing her for her mother.

Finally, this week the raw scans do not show any incomplete panels or drawings. The break we had after Chapter 1098 was more than likely extremely beneficial to Oda, who delivered quality drawings as is often the case.

