Images: Coamix, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Round 9 has seen its first major hit registered by Leonidas against the radiant god Apollo in Record of Ragnarok. The chapter comes a month after fans eagerly awaited the next step in this epic clash, and while it’s still far too early for a victor to be declared, the gloves have come off. With Leonidas taking the fight seriously, we might just see Apollo do so in his special way soon. Get ready here for the release date of Record of Ragnarok Chapter 83!

Record of Ragnarok Chapter 83 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Record of Ragnarok Chapter 83 will release on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 in Japan. However, for readers worldwide, this chapter can drop as early as October 24 as confirmed by Coamix’s official Zenon Twitter account.

Record of Ragnarok Chapter 83

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

Related: Record of Ragnarok: Winners and Losers of Each Round So Far

In Chapter 82, we see Apollo’s backstory, and people are already changing their tune about the Sun God.

RECAP: Record of Ragnarok Chapter 82 Raw Scans & Spoilers Leave Fans Wanting Apollo to Win

People who got a hold of the chapter early have seen an interesting story unfold. Leonidas has scored a devastating blow on Apollo, carving a bloody gash across the radiant god’s face. But this doesn’t stop Apollo from demonstrating perhaps his greatest strength.

We’re treated to his backstory, where he fought the monster Python in the past, only to continuously win. But the monster’s resentment was broken down by Apollo after appealing to his soul, rather than his appearance. Python vowed to defeat Apollo, and Apollo lauded his determination, eventually winning over Python to the point of him erecting Apollo’s temple in Delphi.

This chain of events alone was enough to convince some readers that Apollo should win based on his likability. However, the chapter goes on, showing the original story as having skipped some crucial points. Python was a terror attacking innocents, and Apollo, who was at times celebrated as an ordinary god who won his position with effort, appeared before Python and quickly asserted his dominance. He took over his bed and continued to toy with the monster, which paints a different picture for sure. He breaks the creature down, and Python loses his monstrous appearance to become a wailing beast who resents his existence.

Apollo appeals to the same instincts in Leonidas. He admires his spirit, wishing for the both of them to do their best, and Leonidas grows more determined than ever to kill the god. But the other shoe has to drop, and Apollo’s original story might not hold up when everything is brought to light.

What to Expect in Record of Ragnarok Chapter 83

While it’ll still be too early to predict a winner, odds are growing in favor of Apollo. Leonidas has the current drawback of wielding a spear, which seems to be a death sentence in this series, and so far he lacks the compelling backstory that goes behind the winning party of each fight. But expect more of the truth to be exposed about Apollo’s past.

- This article was updated on October 1st, 2023