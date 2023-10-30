Images: Yusei Matsui / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

After such a major victory against the mikado’s enemies, Tokiyuki, Akiie, and his retainers get some much-needed recovery. With the upcoming release date of The Elusive Samurai Chapter 132 though, it’s clear there are still major opportunities for the team to improve their equipment and funding.

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 132: Release Date, Time, and Countdown

The Elusive Samurai will release Chapter 132 on Sunday, November 5, 2023, for more fans worldwide. It will release first at 12:00 AM JST, with readers in North America being able to read it as early as 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. Be sure to check the VIZ Media The Elusive Samurai portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus when it drops!

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 132

Release Date Countdown | AOTF Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

Related: The Elusive Samurai Manga Release Date Schedule 2023

It’s a grand fishing adventure next week, so get ready here with our time zone guide for the next chapter of The Elusive Samurai!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 131, the focus is shifted toward Tokiyuki’s allies who learn about their shortcomings thanks to the legendary swordsmith, Masamune.

RECAP: Masamune Bestows Powerful Gifts to Shina and Kojiro

During a well-deserved rest, Tokiyuki nurses his sore arm after fighting for his life against Ienaga. But Kojiro Nezu, while in one piece after the latest battle, nurses a wounded pride after being defeated by Nagao. It turns out his sword wasn’t suited to his needs, so Masamune creates an odachi with a brace attached to Kojiro’s arm for stability, enabling swift parrying and one-handed swings. He named the blade Kurogane yo Nanagi, Black Iron Willow, and it’ll be super exciting to see this in battle!

Meanwhile, it’s revealed that Masamune’s creations for Shina also allow her to lean into her berserker-style strengths, but for her also to tire out and give way for her comrades to join in the action. It’s a bit of a shakier justification, but it’s nonetheless cool to see. Finally, the next chapter is teased to be a side story, where Akiie sets up a huge fishing competition for the biggest catch, with the prize being enough money to buy one’s home village, which Tokiyuki sees as a way to raise funds to support his cause. It’ll be a fun read next week!

- This article was updated on October 30th, 2023