Who is Nino in Oshi no Ko?

Oshi no Ko has done a wonderful job of introducing a ton of fascinating and deep supporting characters alongside its charming deuteragonist Ruby and nuanced protagonist Aqua. But in the manga, we’re about to learn a lot more about Nino and her role in Oshi no Ko.

Who is Nino and What is Her Role in Oshi no Ko?

Nino was a member of B-Komachi when Ai was still alive and performing, placing her at roughly the same age in Oshi no Ko. We hadn’t heard much from her until Chapter 128 while Kana prepared for her role in the 15 Year Lie film where she was to portray Nino.

While there were passing glimpses of her interactions in B-Komachi, this development cemented her as a character who resented Ai’s stardom. All that could be said about her before was that you could pick her out of the B-Komachi lineup largely only because of her panda hairpin.

This was made especially clear in Chapter 132 where Nino visits the 15 Year Lie set and speaks with Kana, with her range of emotion coming out intensely. Kana is intimidated by this display, realizing she’d have to embody it, but it also contains some grim foreshadowing of how she could behave toward Ruby or Akane in the future.

But what comes next in the final moments of the chapter makes Nino a potential game-changer for the plot.

Does Nino Know Hikaru Kamiki?

Image: Mengo Yokoyari / Shueisha

In the final panels, Nino is revealed to be on the phone speaking with Hikaru Kamiki, the mastermind behind Ai’s murder and the father of Ai’s children. Her ominous words, referring to stopping anybody from surpassing Ai, are not to be taken lightly and have a threatening overtone.

Image: Mengo Yokoyari / Shueisha

It suggests she might take violent measures to stop the 15 Year Lie movie, but it could also mean that Hikaru is taking Aqua’s bait. It’s tough to say how this arc will end, but it’s clear that we’re in for a dramatic development soon.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2023