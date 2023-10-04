Oshi no Ko Chapter 129 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 128 Spoilers

Images: Mengo Yokoyari / Doga Kobo / Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

The Movie Arc in Oshi no Ko is entering full production, with the cast gathered like a group of superheroes, their abilities honed for the task. Ruby is prepared for the role, the Crow Girl turns out to be a surprisingly good casting choice, and we see the rest of the actors settle into their characters. There’s some synergy, some resentment, and some exceptional actors in the mix. It might just be the most exciting performance we’ve gotten to see since the Tokyo Blade production with the release of Oshi no Ko Chapter 129!

Oshi no Ko Chapter 129 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Oshi no Ko Chapter 129 will be released on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. This means we’ll have a 1-week hiatus before the next chapter, but with the buildup we’ve received, it’ll be worth the wait. The chapter will be available to read worldwide at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on Manga Plus!

Oshi no Ko Chapter 129

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

Get ready for the release of Oshi no Ko Chapter 129 with this time zone guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

It’s clear that this chapter is what -interlude- was building towards, and it’s wonderful to see.

RECAP: Oshi no Ko Chapter 128 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 129

Characters covered in the recent -interlude- chapters appear, either playing parts in the “15 Year Lie” movie or the characters themselves being part of the story. We get Melt returning to the cast and having an excitable reunion with Taiki; Kana and Akane continue to butt heads; Mem-Cho gets nervous at the prospect of working with Frill Shiranui, who proceeds to gush about Mem’s channel. It’s a very eventful chapter, and we can only expect these characters to inhabit their roles in Chapter 129!

15 Year Lie Cast List in Oshi no Ko Movie Arc

The full cast list of the film is as follows:

Ruby Hoshino as Ai Hoshino

Aqua Hoshino as Hikaru Kamiki

Mem Cho as B-Komachi’s Mei Mei

Akane Kurokawa as B-Komachi’s Takamine

Kana Arima as B-Komachi’s Nino

Frill Shiranui as Airi Himekawa

Melt Narushima as Goro Amamiya

Tomato Jan as Miyako Saito

Tomo Ayabe as Ryosuke Kaihara

Norio Mita as Ichigo Saito

Taiki Himekawa as Seijuro Uehara

“Tsukuyomi” as Young Aqua and Young Ruby

This results in some interesting perspectives on just how close to an exact retelling we’re going to get. Crow Girl chooses the stage name “Tsukuyomi” which is just a loaded name choice. Kana lauds Aqua’s script-writing, and with the use of Ryosuke and Hikaru Kamiki, Aqua looks to draw out Ai’s killer in the process.

Images: Aka Akasaka / Mengo Yokoyari / Shueisha

The purpose of -interlude- has become much more apparent now. Melt’s reappearance makes more sense with that in context, playing Aqua in his former incarnation. B-Komachi’s original incarnation lives on, largely represented by present-day B-Komachi along with Akane. Frill’s character is an integral one in reminding the viewers that Hikaru had an extremely complicated relationship with her at 11 years old, and likely helps explain his horrific actions. Get ready for a bumpy ride for these next few chapters!

