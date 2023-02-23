All 14 Destiny 2 Witch Queen Exotics Are Free—But Not For Long

Image: Bungie

Bungie has announced that you can get all 14 Destiny 2 Witch Queen Exotics right now — but there’s a catch. There is a free weekend where everyone can enjoy The Witch Queen expansion for free, but it doesn’t last long. If you want to prepare for Lightfall in Destiny 2, this is the best way to do it.

How to Play The Witch Queen For Free Right Now

Not only will you be able to experience the Witch Queen campaign, but you’ll also be able to grind for the 14 Exotics that were available during the campaign and season.

The free Witch Queen time period starts now and will end on February 26. The Destiny 2 servers go offline on Monday, February 27, and Lightfall will go live on February 28.

To access the free Witch Queen weekend, all you need to do is log into Destiny 2. Once Destiny 2 is up, you’ll be able to visit the Throne World and play through the Witch Queen campaign. This is how you’ll gain access to the 14 Witch Queen Exotics, but you’ll need to act fast.

Bungie wasn’t clear on how to claim all 14 Exotics, especially the ones that were obtained through the Season Passes, but you can grind for the Witch Queen Exotics by completing the missions.

The Dead Messenger Exotic Grenade Launcher is acquired through the Kill the Messanger quest. The class-specific Glaives are unlocked through quests. The Exotic Witch Queen armor is acquired through Legend Lost Sectors.

Bungie also wasn’t clear on if the Raid or Dungeon is included, so our best advice is to get in there and check for yourself.

Do You Get to Keep the Witch Queen Exotics After the Free Weekend?

The best part about this free Witch Queen weekend is that you get to keep all of the Exotics you get. Bungie has confirmed it, so you know it’s true!

In past free trials, Bungie has locked what you’ve unlocked once the trial was over. With this free Witch Queen weekend, you get to keep everything you get forever even if you don’t buy Witch Queen.

However, Witch Queen is also on a 60% sale on Steam if you can add it to your cart. Get in there and prepare for Lightfall, Guardians!

