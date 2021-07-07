Among Us Physical Collector’s Editions Details, Coming Later This Year

Among Us took the world by storm after its 2018 release and that momentum doesn’t seem to be slowing anytime soon. While the game is largely purchased through digital storefronts, that didn’t stop the publisher from announcing three physical collector’s editions aimed for retail release before the end of 2021. The three Among Us physical collector’s editions on offer are the Crewmate, Impostor, and Ejected editions. Each edition comes with a copy of the core game and all current DLC but that’s definitely not all. Check past the break for details on what each collector’s edition has to offer.

Suspiciously Enticing Offerings

In a press release, the publisher provided the below information of what to expect from each and every collector’s edition as of July 7th, 2021. While no exact release date has been confirmed as of yet for these editions, preorders are open on Maximum Games’ site right now.

Among Us: Crewmate Edition – $29.99

Among Us base game and all of the DLC items: Airship, Polus and MIRA HQ Skins, along with the Hamster Pet, Bedcrab Pet, Brainslug Pet, Stickmin Pet and Mini Crewmate bundles

Retail Exclusive Downloadable Content

3D Lenticular Case

Impostor Syndrome Sticker Sheet by Alyssa Herman

1 of 12 Special Mira HQ Holographic Access Cards by Hannako Lambert

Folded Skeld Map Poster by Cannon Kissane

Redeemable Code for 6 PC/Phone Wallpapers by Amy Liu

Among Us: Impostor Edition – $49.99

Among Us: Impostor Edition – $49.99

All items from Crewmate Edition, plus:

Retail Exclusive Downloadable Content

3D Lenticular Case

Impostor Syndrome Sticker Sheet by Alyssa Herman

1 of 12 Special Mira HQ Holographic Access Cards by Hannako Lambert

Folded Skeld Map Poster by Cannon Kissane

Redeemable Code for 6 PC/Phone Wallpapers by Amy Liu

Crewmate vs Impostor Lanyard by Hannako Lambert

Purple Crewmate Plush by Hannako Lambert

Spinning Into Space Enamel Spinner Pin by Cynthia Her

Limited Edition Impostor Edition Box

Among Us: Ejected Edition – $89.99

Among Us: Ejected Edition – $89.99

All items from Impostor Edition, plus:

Retail Exclusive Downloadable Content

Limited Edition Among Us SteelBook®

Impostor Syndrome Sticker Sheet by Alyssa Herman

1 of 12 Special Mira HQ Holographic Access Cards by Hannako Lambert

Folded Skeld Map Poster by Cannon Kissane

Redeemable Code for 6 PC/Phone Wallpapers by Amy Liu

Crewmate vs Impostor Lanyard by Hannako Lambert

Purple Crewmate Plush by Hannako Lambert

Spinning Into Space Enamel Spinner Pin by Cynthia Her

Crewmate Fleece Blanket by Hannako Lambert

Red Impostor Beanie by Hannako Lambert

Limited Edition Ejected Edition Box

Among Us is available now for PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch.