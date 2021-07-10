Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 5 Patch Notes

Patch 5 has arrived for Baldur’s Gate 3, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The first patch after 5 months has just released, and it adds a lot of quality of life changes and a lot of stuff that adds to the immersion of the game. It’s not a big one like Patch 4 where they added an entirely new class to the game – the Druid, but it’s still an update that could get you back into the game to play through act 1. So, what can you expect from from this patch? New game-changing mechanics, tons of combat and AI improvements, a bigger focus on roleplaying and more. Here’s everything new with Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 4.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 4 Patch Notes

Bug fixes

Skeletons are no longer in a celebratory mood when emerging from coffins

Fixed being able to eat some buckets (yes that was a thing)

Fixed being able to cast Charm Person on yourself

Liam will no longer run away while unconscious.

Active Roll

This is one of the biggest improvements added to the game – not just in this patch, but overall. Previously, the accepted method of attempting a skill check was praying to all the dice gods to get a good roll, now you have the option to apply spells and bonuses to these checks to help increase your odds.

Roleplaying

They also added Background Goals in this patch. In the character creation screen you could’ve always picked a background for your hero (Folk Hero, Acolyte, Urchin etc.). Now every character will have their own series of secret miniquests based on these roles. For each completed miniquest you will be getting an Inspiration Point and we will use these points to reroll the dice whenever we wish.

Camping 2.0

Camping has finally been revamped so it fits more to the DnD way of short rest/long rest. Camp resources are now a feature that will make you think a little more strategically about when to activate a Long Rest. Camp resources are gained from any food source or scraps you find in the world, so get to looting all those barrels.

Other improvements

Better enemy AI

Upgraded Spellcasting

Non-Lethal Combat

Nested Tooltips

Expanded Shadowheart’s storyline

Point and Click dialogue

And that’s about it. It’s not a huge mind blowing update, but its a pretty decent one that is gonna make the game better in the long run. Now we are patiently waiting for Patch 6 in which they teased the possibility of adding new regions and more quests and content.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available now on PC. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Baldur’s Gate 3 Steam page.