Blasphemous 2 Release Date: All New Weapons and Features

Image: The Game Kitchen

Blasphemous 2 was shown during the latest Nintendo Indie Direct and we now know its release date and a few more juicy details. If you loved the first Blasphemous as much as we did, then you can look forward to Blasphemous 2 coming very soon.

Blasphemous 2 Release Date, Explained

Blasphemous 2 will release in the late summer of 2023. While that isn’t an exact date, if all goes right, our guess is that we can look forward to playing Blasphemous 2 sometime in August or early September.

If you haven’t played the first Blasphemous, now is the best time. It is available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. While the platforms for Blasphemous 2 haven’t been confirmed, we’re confident that the game will come to those consoles as well.

All New Weapons in Blasphemous 2, Explained

Image: The Game Kitchen

While we don’t know all the new features and weapons coming in Blasphemous 2, we do know about three new weapons thanks to the Nintendo Indie Direct.

The first revealed new weapon is called the War Sensor. It is a large, two-handed mace that is slow but extremely deadly. It looks like the War Sensor can hit objects in the environment to reveal secrets.

The second new weapon shown is the Rapier and Dagger which offer lightning-fast attacks. The Rapier and Dagger can be used to dash through mirrors to access previously inaccessible areas.

The third and final weapon showcased is the Preying Blade. This is a one-handed blade that dealing slicing combos. This weapon can be used to destroy objects in the environment.

All three weapons not only have different combat styles but also platforming functionality. We can’t wait to see what else Blasphemous 2 has in store. Play the first Blasphemous if you haven’t yet and prepare for a thrilling sequel.

- This article was updated on April 19th, 2023