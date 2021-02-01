Brawl Stars New Animation for Season 5 – Starr Force

The new Season 5 of Brawl Stars is finally live, and the game’s team is celebrating its release with a brand new animation video. Colonel Ruffs, the new Brawler added into the game, is the highlight of the this Starr Force season alongside his themed starship arena.

The video shows Ruffs’s struggle against Dark Lord Spike and Navigator Collete, both being new Skins for the already existing characters, as he gets ready to engage together with his trusty friend, D4R-RY1 (Darryl with a futuristic make over). His exclusive Skin, Ronin Ruffs, is also shown as an unlockable through the new Brawl Pass.

The YouTube video continues with showcasing the rest of the available goodies for this season, including new Pins, Skins, more than 79+ Boxes to earn and of course Colonel Ruffs himself. He is a Chromatic Brawler, meaning that you can get him by reaching Tier 30 in Starr Force’s Brawl Pass.

Season 5 looks already packed with new content, which you can check a detailed overview of here, and who knows what more will come down the road. Brawl Stars keeps adding new things into the game very frequently the past few months, with multiple new Brawlers, Gadgets, maps, and many more, so Starr Force seems to be continuing this trend. Stay tuned for much more to come.