Image Credit: Bethesda
Collage style image featuring Abrams and Vindicta
Category:
GAME NEWS
Gaming

Deadlock’s Latest Update Adds Major Improvements For Players, Gameplay Adjustments

Deadlock is making big improvements for its latest influx of players.
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
|

Published: Aug 30, 2024 01:53 pm

Deadlock, Valve’s latest project that was lovingly dubbed as the company’s “worst kept secret” after the early access build launched is officially out to the public, and now that streamers and casual gamers have their hands on the title, Valve has been hard at work to iron out certain mechanics, and add new features.

Recommended Videos

The latest patch at time of writing launched late on August 29, 2024 and tuned much of the hero roster, added “wall-jumping” and a brand-new profile page for players to keep up with their gameplay stats.

A brief overview of all the changes, uploaded by a fan-run account called “Deadlock Intel” to Twitter, gives players a brief run-down of each of the hero changes without needing to dig too deeply into Valve’s full patch note release. Among hero changes, popular characters like Abrams, Haze, and Bebop received across-the-board buffs.

Most of the games items were reworked as well, including the addition of a new item in the “Weapon” category called Headhunter that boosts bullet velocity by 50%, weapon damage by 15%, and gives 150 bullet shield health. Additionally, Headhunter rewards players for landing headshots by dealing bonus damage (140 headshot bonus damage), healing (8% per headshot), and grants a brief move speed buff (+2 m/s)

Collage-style-image-featuring-official-artwork-from-Deadlock-using-official-art-of-Haze-and-Seven

Aside from weapon and hero buffs, the latest update adds new map objects and features for players to use and strategize around, including wall jumping – a feature that has a majority of the playerbase extremely excited. Wall jumping doesn’t consume any stamina, and allows players to tactically bounce around the map.

Valve also added ropes around the map that players can climb to more effectively track opponents, a Streamer mode, and additional “juke rooms”.

While there’s still no official confirmation when Deadlock fans can expect an official release date, the ongoing play test is going strong, and has no official end in sight.

Author
