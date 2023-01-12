Destiny 2: Don’t Worry, Archie the Robot Dog is Coming Back in Season 21

If you were one of those crazy sons of a gun who completed the entire good boy protocol mission in Destiny 2 and got the privilege to meet and pet the goodest space boy Archangel (Archie for short), you may have been scared when the game said that he would leave after this season. Good news! Though Archie will leave at the end of Season 19 (sad), he will be back in Destiny 2 Season 21.

In the latest TWAB, which stands for “This Week at Bungie” and is the best way to get the latest scoop on everything happening in Destiny 2, Bungie announced that although Archie is leaving just before the fight begins when Lightfall starts, we can expect him back when Season 21 starts.

And for those of you wondering when Season 21 starts, we don’t have an official date yet, but every season in Destiny 2 lasts for about 10 weeks. With that said, our best guess is that Season 21 will start around May 9, 2023.

Mark your calendars for May 9 because Archie will be back in town! For now, you can try to complete the good boy protocol and pet Archie for yourself. In the meantime, you can focus on creating the best Elemental Wells build.

The way that Bungie has rolled out seasons ever since The Witch Queen has been interesting because they withhold the seasonal information until days, and sometimes even hours, before the new season releases. We aren’t sure if Bungie will continue to do that, but luckily, they aren’t doing that with Lightfall. We know a lot about Strand, the new subclass, and the Cloud Striders, the new race that is hiding out on Neomuna.

If any information about Archie gets revealed, you know we’ll be all over it to give you an update on how our best boy is doing.

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023