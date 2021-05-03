Elden Ring Release Date Looks to Be Much Later Than Expected

For fans of From Software games, it’s been a long wait for Elden Ring and it sounds like that wait is about to get much longer. Hot on the heels of a leaked six second video that showcases Elden Ring, From Software’s parent company has warned that they expect lower revenues than expected for the fiscal year ending March 31st, 2022.

With lower projected revenues it’s safe to assume that Elden Ring is not going to release before then. The financial report from Kadokawa that shined a light on this information points to development delays as the reason for lower projected net sales and operating profits for the year.

Elden Ring Leaked Video

From Software has not officially announced any delay for Elden Ring, but that’s probably because we never really got a release date for it. Originally revealed at E3 2019, it’s already been a couple of years waiting for the collaborative project between George R.R. Martin and Hidetaka Miyazaki. While it sounds like a match made in heaven for RPG fans, it sounds like the pandemic has likely pushed yet another game release back.

The internal clip that has been making the rounds doesn’t do much to get excitement brewing, but From Software’s legion of fans are likely still going to take the news of this game being pushed yet another year back hard, regardless. It’s not the first time that we’ve seen a short leak from the game. Earlier this year we got another short clip of Elden Ring to start salivating over.

Back at E3 2019 Elden Ring was announced as a game headed to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Those target platforms have likely changed with the launch of new consoles, but depending on when it finally does end up seeing the light of day it could be a multi-generational release.

From Software fans certainly shouldn’t be holding their breath. This recent news indicates that Elden Ring will release after March 2022.