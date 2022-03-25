Epic Games Makes Small Nerf to the Drum Shotgun in Chapter 3 Season 2

It looks like Fortnite players are going to stumble upon the Drum Shotgun a lot less in this new Season. Epic Games brought a lot of changes and additions to the game in this new season and shotgun players are going to feel it the most.

Fortnite’s Chapter 3 Season 2 dropped a couple of days ago, bringing a lot of new skins, cosmetic items, game mode changes, bug fixes, and even some weapon changes. Besides the new skins, Epic Games decided to drop a new limited-time no-build game mode, not allowing players to build any structures in their next matches, removing a core mechanic of the battle royale title for the time being. This change is still making a lot of players look for new ways to keep getting the number 1 spot at the end of their matches.

Today, Fortnite leaker HYPEX revealed some interesting information regarding a recent change to Fortnite. Turns out, Epic Games decided to nerf the spawn rate of common and uncommon Drum shotguns by 30%, a serious change for users that are used to using these close-range weapons to dominate on their matches. This change will make players rely on SMGs a lot more than before, close-range gunfights rely on delivering the biggest amount of damage in the least amount of time, and now players will have to use an SMG if they do not find Drum Shotguns more often.

The Common & Uncommon Drum Shotgun's spawn rate has been reduced by ~30% — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 24, 2022

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 came with a lot of changes under its sleeve. Not only players will have to adapt to not playing with the building mechanic, but now they will have to look harder for Drum Shotguns, putting players to test when being unable to find this fan-favorite weapon.

All in all, this change is going to stir up the community for a while until they revert the change or players find a way to fight this. The Season just started, so if developers see it as a problem in the long term, it’s almost sure they are going to change it.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 launched on March 20 on PC, Xbox Series S/X, PS4, PS5, and mobile devices.