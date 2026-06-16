Josh Hokit called Michelle Obama a man after his UFC win, and Trump’s response left fans talking

UFC heavyweight Josh Hokit used his post-fight platform at UFC Freedom 250 to make a derogatory remark about former First Lady Michelle Obama, drawing immediate backlash and putting UFC leadership on the defensive. The incident unfolded on June 14 at the South Lawn of the White House, where the event was held to coincide with President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday.

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As reported by VT, Hokit ended his victory speech over Derrick Lewis by shouting into the microphone, “Michelle Obama is a man, am I right America?” He then left the octagon, leaving commentator Joe Rogan to address the crowd with a simple, “Ladies and gentlemen, Josh Hokit.” The event had already attracted significant scrutiny before fight night.

A federal lawsuit had sought to block the card entirely, with critics arguing the administration had improperly cleared the South Lawn for private use. The venue itself drew a high-profile crowd, including Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Osbourne, Tyson Fury, and Conor Benn, alongside members of the Trump administration.

President Trump was seated ringside at the time of Hokit’s remarks, alongside Melania Trump and Dana White. Footage from the event showed Trump removing a chain Hokit had placed around his neck earlier in the evening. He appeared to briefly smile before taking it off in the moments following the fighter’s comments.

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins narrated the footage, noting that Trump could be seen “sort of half smiling as there’s a mixture of cheers and boos.” She added that when CNN asked the White House to address Hokit’s statement directly, it refused to do so. The reaction inside the venue was mixed, with the remark drawing both boos and some cheers from the roughly 4,300 attendees.

Social media responses were split. One commenter called Hokit’s remarks “classless” and said they hoped the UFC would take action. Another argued the chain removal had nothing to do with the comment, writing, “He had just had it put around his neck and he took it off when the idiot stopped talking.” A third criticized UFC President Dana White directly, contending that a similar insult aimed at a different group would have resulted in an immediate contract termination.

Amid separate concerns about the event, including a commercial airline pilot who reportedly filed FAA safety reports after UFC event lighting flooded their cockpit on approach to Reagan National Airport, White publicly distanced himself from Hokit’s comments. In a text to Time Magazine, White said, “I understand that the Obamas are public figures but I’m completely against saying nasty and false things about people’s families.” He added, “Everyone knows my position on free speech but I hate that kind of nonsense.”

This is not the first time Hokit has made this type of remark. At UFC 324 in January, he directed the same claim at WNBA star Brittney Griner during a post-fight interview. White said at the time that he “didn’t love” the comment, but Hokit was not officially disciplined.

Following the White House incident, Hokit did not address his remarks directly and instead posted on Instagram, “I’m not here to be liked. I’m not here to be a role model. I don’t care. I’m here to succeed.” Messages left with the White House, the office of Michelle Obama, and Hokit’s representatives were not immediately returned to ESP

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