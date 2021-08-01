EVO 2021 Online Series Event Schedule & Where To Watch

The EVO 2021 Online Series is the lead-up to the Evolution Championship Series 2021 Showcase that will be held this November. This year, due to restrictions imposed by the pandemic, the fighting game tournaments are being held completely online with side tournaments being held from July 8th until August 3rd. Players will be split into geographical regions and then region locked. Once this series completes, the winners will be invited to face off in Las Vegas at the EVO 2021 Showcase (hopefully) live and in person.
This online series is split into two weekends with the first starting August 6th and the second starting August 13th. Due to Sony now being part owners of EVO, the series is largely being played on Playstation hardware but is being streamed on Twitch so you’re not forced to own a PS4/5 to tune in. To watch (most) of the events, check out the tournament host’s Twitch Channel at 4 PM PDT (7 PM EDT) on any of the below dates. For the current expected schedule, check past the break below.
EVO 2021 Online Series Event Schedule (as of 8/1/2021)
August 5th, 2021 (Technically the 6th in this part of the world)
- Skullgirls – Asia Bracket
August 6th, 2021
- Guilty Gear Strive – Latin America Bracket
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – Europe Bracket
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition – Europe East Bracket
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition – Europe West Bracket
- Tekken 7 – Asia East Bracket
- Tekken 7 – Asia South Bracket
- Tekken 7 – North America Bracket
August 7th, 2021
- Guilty Gear Strive – Europe Bracket
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – Latin America Bracket
- Skullgirls – North America Bracket
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition – North America East Bracket
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition – North America West Bracket
August 12th, 2021 (Technically the 13th in this part of the world)
- Guilty Gear Strive – Asia Bracket
August 13th,2021
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – North America Bracket
- Skullgirls – Europe Bracket
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition – Latin America Central Bracket
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition – Asia South Bracket
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition – Asia East Bracket
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition – Latin America South Bracket
- Tekken 7 – Latin America Central Bracket
- Tekken 7 – Latin America South Bracket
August 14th, 2021
- Guilty Gear Strive – North America Bracket
- Skullgirls – Latin America Bracket
- Tekken 7 – Europe West Bracket
- Tekken 7 – Europe East Bracket
The EVO 2021 Online Series streams start August 5th, 2021 with the EVO 2021 Showcase expected to start this November 27th – 28th.