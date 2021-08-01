EVO 2021 Online Series Event Schedule & Where To Watch

The EVO 2021 Online Series is the lead-up to the Evolution Championship Series 2021 Showcase that will be held this November. This year, due to restrictions imposed by the pandemic, the fighting game tournaments are being held completely online with side tournaments being held from July 8th until August 3rd. Players will be split into geographical regions and then region locked. Once this series completes, the winners will be invited to face off in Las Vegas at the EVO 2021 Showcase (hopefully) live and in person.

This online series is split into two weekends with the first starting August 6th and the second starting August 13th. Due to Sony now being part owners of EVO, the series is largely being played on Playstation hardware but is being streamed on Twitch so you’re not forced to own a PS4/5 to tune in. To watch (most) of the events, check out the tournament host’s Twitch Channel at 4 PM PDT (7 PM EDT) on any of the below dates. For the current expected schedule, check past the break below.

EVO 2021 Online Series Event Schedule (as of 8/1/2021)

August 5th, 2021 (Technically the 6th in this part of the world)

Skullgirls – Asia Bracket

August 6th, 2021

August 7th, 2021

Guilty Gear Strive – Europe Bracket

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – Latin America Bracket

Skullgirls – North America Bracket

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition – North America East Bracket

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition – North America West Bracket

August 12th, 2021 (Technically the 13th in this part of the world)

Guilty Gear Strive – Asia Bracket

August 13th,2021

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – North America Bracket

Skullgirls – Europe Bracket

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition – Latin America Central Bracket

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition – Asia South Bracket

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition – Asia East Bracket

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition – Latin America South Bracket

Tekken 7 – Latin America Central Bracket

Tekken 7 – Latin America South Bracket

August 14th, 2021

Guilty Gear Strive – North America Bracket

Skullgirls – Latin America Bracket

Tekken 7 – Europe West Bracket

Tekken 7 – Europe East Bracket

The EVO 2021 Online Series streams start August 5th, 2021 with the EVO 2021 Showcase expected to start this November 27th – 28th.