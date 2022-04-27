FFXIV Players Will Get Banned for Fireworks and Other Taunting in PVP Matches

FFXIV Players might find themselves getting banned for misconduct in PvP matches, says the Producer and Director of Final Fantasy XIV, Naoki Yoshida himself. Following the release of patch 6.1 came a slew of new content that catered to different audiences of the Japanese MMORPG. With the intent of ushering players into a new era following the conclusion of the Zodiark and Hydaelyn saga, now that Endwalker’s come to a close, Newfound Adventure is meant to lead players down the starting path of a new journey following the saga’s resolution.

This effort can be seen via the system overhauls and the addition of mainline quests that took place after the event. Creating Raids like Myths of the Realm for Free Companies and party finder players to stretch their cooperative muscles. But the one thing that differed from everything else in the past is the extensive changes made to the PVP systems, with Crystalline Conflict, a 5v5 objective contention mode now taking center stage, alongside other specific PvP class adjustments. With exclusive rewards such as armor sets and weapons in place, even solo players can find themselves drawn to the new game mode.

However, with such vested interest came outliers. Some players have gotten too mean-spirited or negligent towards the competitive play sessions, exhibiting behaviors such as taunting other players or going AFK. A notice was recently released addressing such PVP concerns by the Game Director. Yoshida points to the “unprecedented number of reports” he’s received from players reporting such occasions, and cautions against “uncooperative/lethargic” and “taunting/abusive” behavior.

In the notice itself, he discusses the necessity of respecting the other participants within the PVP session and penalizing behaviors that would be considered detrimental to the experience that players come into PVP sessions looking for. Including but not limited to spamming emotes on a downed opponent, repeatedly pinging ally players with a negative marker, or setting off fireworks on an enemy player. These are causes for potential account suspension that could last anywhere from 3 to 20 days. And if those offensive behaviors were to be taken to their extremities and repeated consistently, then a permanent ban will be issued.

The notice did also go into detail suggesting that players shouldn’t have to worry about accidental offenses as the review process towards whether or not a player has committed offensive behavior will be investigated on a case-by-case basis, using the in-game Logs.

As heated as Crystalline Conflict sessions might become, players should certainly keep in mind the contents of this notice, and the ramifications of going against the listed code of conduct. FFXIV Players probably also wouldn’t enjoy the prospects of getting banned due to PVP sessions now of all times, when the raid for Dragonsong’s Reprise (Ultimate) has just come out.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.