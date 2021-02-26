Final Fantasy VII Remake Leads March’s PlayStation Plus Games

Sony has unveiled the upcoming PlayStation Plus games for the month of March, and it’s a pretty damn solid collection (perhaps one of the best we’ve seen in some time). PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to grab the remake of a beloved JRPG, an awesome third-person “Soulslike”, an MC Esher puzzler about relationships, and a sci-fi VR shooter, all for free. As always though, there are some caveats.

The March PlayStation Plus games are Final Fantasy VII Remake, Remnant: From the Ashes, Maquette, and Farpoint.

The first game on the list for free PlayStation Plus games in March is a big one: Final Fantasy VII Remake for the PlayStation 4 will be available to everyone with an active subscription. This is a pretty sweet offering, but there is a very important limitation all prospective fans should know: this is only for the PlayStation 4 version of the game, and anyone that grabs Final Fantasy VII Remake via the PlayStation Plus promo will not receive the upcoming PlayStation 5 upgrade for free. Still, Final Fantasy VII Remake was one of the best games released last year, so if you haven’t played it yet and don’t feel like dropping cash on it then now is as good a time as any.

On the other end of the spectrum in Remnant: From the Ashes, one of my personal favorites from the last few years. It’s a tough third-person shooter take on the popular “Soulslike” genre, and anyone who grabs it in March is in for a treat. The promo only applies to the base game by the way: the two expansions are sold separately.

For those looking for a shiny new game to play on their PlayStation 5 there’s the recursive puzzler Maquette, where size, proportion, and even reality are not what they seem. The game revolves around a deeply personal story concerning two friends, voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard and Seth Gabel. Annapurna Interactive has been on an independent publishing hot streak of late, so Maquette should be worth the gander (besides, free is free).

To round out the list of free PlayStation Plus games for March is Farpoint, a VR shooter where you need to find a way to survive a harsh alien world. Since it’s a PlayStation VR title you will need a headset to play it, but there’s no harm in grabbing Farpoint while it’s free, just in case you ever purchase whatever new VR headset Sony is likely cooking up.

All the above listed games can be redeemed via the PlayStation Store through PlayStation Plus once they are live in March. An active subscription is required to play the games, even after you add them to your library. Be sure to grab February’s PlayStation Plus games while you still can!