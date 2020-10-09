Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.4 Due in December, Patch 5.35 Debuts Next Week

Final Fantasy XIV appears to be back on track after a lengthy delay between Patches 5.2 and 5.3. During last night’s Letter from the Producer LIVE, Director/Producer Naoki Yoshida confirmed Patch 5.4 is scheduled for a December release date, and he was able to share some additional details about the upcoming patch. Also, Patch 5.35 will land next week on October 13th, and it will introduce the next stage of Shadowbringer’s Relic Weapon quest-chain: The Bozjan Southern Front. I hope you enjoyed Eureka.

In the Live Letter, Yoshi-P shared some additional information about what will be included in the next major Final Fantasy XIV patch. For starters, we’ll receive another batch of Main Scenario quests. These will mark the beginning of the arc that will carry players into the next expansion, which has yet to be revealed (my money is on a sojourn to snowy Garlemald). The final portion of the Eden 8-man raid series – Eden’s Promise – will also be included. As for what bastardized primals our brain-damaged Warrior of Light will conjure up this time is anyone’s guess.

Emerald Weapon will be the next trial, continuing the Sorrow of Werlyt storyline (and the Final Fantasy VII Weapon cameos). Blue Mages will see a level-cap increase and additional abilities, a new Unreal Trial will replace Shiva, Triple Triad will receive a UI and rule overhaul, and there will be a new 24- and 48-player encounter tied to the “Save the Queen” Relic Weapon quest-chain. Oh, and all the GPosers out there will finally be able to enter dungeons without enemies present for some swanky screenshots. Crafters and gatherers will be able to partake in the last stage of the Ishgardian Restoration, so maybe we’ll get that housing district in 5.5?

There’s more on the slate than what I listed above, but it’d be a mistake to not mention what’s coming next week to Final Fantasy XIV. Patch 5.35 will add the new Bozjan Southern Front zone to the game, and it’ll function much like Eureka did in the Stormblood expansion. Key word here is “function”: we know it’s an independent zone with it’s own leveling system, where players will power-up the Relic Weapons they unlocked a few months ago in the first portion of the “Save the Queen” quest-chain.

Since Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers will not have its own version of the Palace of the Dead, level 71 players can enter the zone and use it to level to 80. Finally, Yasumi Matsuno of Final Fantasy Tactics and XII fame will return as the lead writer for the “Save the Queen” narrative. The “relic” Skytools for Crafters and Gatherers are also receiving their next upgrade stage.

You can check out the full press release below. In the meantime, Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Patch 5.35 will launch October 13th, and Patch 5.4 is scheduled for early December. We’ll post the 5.35 patch notes here once they go live. I’m going to be in the trenches with everyone else once the Bozjan Southern Front opens up. I just hope it isn’t as miserable as Eureka was.

LOS ANGELES (Oct. 9, 2020) – SQUARE ENIX® today unveiled new details for FINAL FANTASY® XIV Online Patch 5.4 during the latest Letter from the Producer LIVE broadcast. Patch 5.4, entitled “Futures Rewritten,” is scheduled for release in early December 2020 and brings fresh content to the critically acclaimed Shadowbringers™ expansion.

Additionally, Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida announced plans to support the PlayStation®4 console version of FINAL FANTASY XIV on the PlayStation®5 console. Players will be able to utilize the in-game PS4™Pro display settings, and the PlayStation 5 hardware will ensure quick load times.

December’s Patch 5.4 update will include a number of updates and new content for adventurers of all playstyles:

New Main Scenario Quests – Following the grand conclusion of the Shadowbringers story in Patch 5.3, players will set out on a new adventure.

New Raid Dungeon: Eden’s Promise – The third chapter in the 8-player Eden raid series brings new challenging battles available as both normal and savage difficulties.

Additionally, Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida confirmed the release of Patch 5.35 is set for October 13, which is headlined by the latest chapter in the “Save the Queen” questline, featuring a story written by renowned game designer Yasumi Matsuno (FINAL FANTASY Tactics, FINAL FANTASY XII). The patch also introduces the new Bozjan Southern Front battle content—a new area to explore where the Bozjan Resistance has begun Operation Eagle’s Nest in a bid to regain Alermuc Fortress from the Empire. Players can also enhance powerful weapons obtained in the first chapter of this quest series by participating in a variety of in-game content, including the new Bozjan Southern Front.