First Five Mega Pokemon Coming to Pokemon Go

While Pokemon Go has yet to officially announce the arrival of Mega Pokemon into the game, these megas have been discovered in the game’s code courtesy of Pokeminers:

Mega Beedrill

Mega Blastoise

Mega Charizard X and Y

Mega Pidgeot

Mega Venusaur

These Pokemon will be featured in their own unique form of Raid Battle. These Mega Raids will be their own tier beyond 1-5 stars, similar to EX Raids. It has been a long time since Pokemon’s official Youtube released this teaser on the 17th of June, 2020:

and the artwork below was also released for the 4th anniversary of Pokemon Go celebrated on the 3rd of July, featuring Mega Charizard X, Mega Lucario, and Gen 6 Starter Pokemon.

Pokemon Go has made it clear that Megas are coming soon, along with Kalos Pokemon from the Generation 6 games. Whether these will come before the end of 2020 is unknown, as all we have to go off of is datamines and cryptic tweets:

Trainers, we have huge news coming your way…



Or should we say MEGA news?

Stay tuned! #PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/aae4FejJ1A — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 25, 2020

Mega Pokemon are surely coming soon, and the information discovered by Pokeminers is very exciting, but Pokemon Go has been not made any official announcements on the subject. There is no way to know if any of the information discovered is guaranteed to make it into the game right away, and there could be even more content not discovered! As we are all anticipating the arrival of Megas, you might want to read some of the other information discovered by Pokeminers which I have done my best to summarize:

Mega Evolving your own Pokemon will be based on using a kind of Mega Energy or Candy.

Mega Energy will likely be collected from performing Mega Raids.

You can only have a certain amount of Mega Energy at once.

Using Mega Energy to Mega Evolve a Pokemon will change that Pokemon’s form for a limited amount of time, likely 1 hour.

Mega Pokemon will have their CP boosted by a significant amount, the increase will likely be by a margin of ~1500CP!

The Mega Energy cost of Mega Evolving could be reduced based on your Friendship Level with that Pokemon.

There will be quests and badges awarded for each unique Mega Evolution and every Mega Evolution overall.

With this information in mind, here are a couple of recommendations that could help you get Mega Evolving faster: