Could FNAF Be Getting a Fortnite Collaboration?

The FNAF franchise has received a lot of praise and recognition since Five Nights at Freddy’s was first released back in 2014. The number of players who started to play the title was rather impressive, and in a short window of time, it spawned a large fan base, and it cemented itself as a classic that every horror fan should play.

Scott Cawthon was the sole developer that started this whole franchise back in 2014. His creativity and vision made it possible to conceive such a title in a time when jumpscares and photo-realistic graphics were everything.

This developer made most of the games that represent the franchise, but the latest titles of the franchise, FNAF Help Wanted and FNAF Security Breach, were developed by Steel Wool Studios, making them some of the few titles not developed by its original creator. The last two titles were received fairly well by the community, and a few days ago, FANF Security Breach was made available on the Epic Games Store.

A few days ago, the Steel Wool Studios Twitter page announced that FNAF Security Breach was going to be available on the Epic Games Store and a user known for sharing the latest news and leaks (@ShiinaBR) hinted at a possible FNAF Fortnite collaboration. This statement has no evidence to support it, but Fortnite has made many collaborations with movie franchises, music artists, and more, so a collaboration between the two is not entirely impossible.

In other words: A Fortnite collab is inevitable — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) April 1, 2022

Fortnite has had several collaborations with movie franchises like Marvel’s Avengers, Star Wars, and DC Comics and with game franchises like Halo, God of War, Street Fighter, and more. A collaboration between FNAF and Fortnite is something that could very well happen if given the right amount of time, so if you are closely following Fortnite content, do not be surprised if Epic Games announces something about FNAF.

All in all, these content collaborations are one of the many things that keep the game fresh and appealing to veteran players. Many game developers turn to this strategy as a way to freshen the experience, and games like Call of Duty, Dead by Daylight, and even Mortal Kombat feature collaborations like this.

The truth is that a lot of players would get a lot of joy from a crossover between these two franchises, so we hope Epic Games see this as an opportunity to bring something that excites the player base. If you are still looking for some information regarding the Chapter 3 Season 2 update, make sure to check out our other articles.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.