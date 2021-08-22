Fortnite: Morty is Officially Announced

Today, a few days after its visual and details leaked, Epic Games officially revealed the new Rick and Morty skin coming to Fortnite, Mecha Morty.

According to the Fortnite Team, on the Epic Games’ official site, the Mecha Morty Outfit is already available in the game’s shop, together with a new series of items inspired by the Rick and Morty series, such as an exclusive Morty’s Backpack Back Bling, and a Space Snake Pickaxe, just don’t let it bite you.

You can check out the official trailer showcasing the new skin below, courtesy of Fortnite’s official Youtube Channel:

Together with the skin, they also released the new Get Schwifty Emote, which you can check out below, also courtesy of Fortnite’s official Youtube Channel:

The song debuted on the fifth episode of the second season of Rick and Morty, ”Get Schwifty”, released in August 2015. Morty is the second character from Rick and Morty to receive a skin in Fortnite, after the release of the Rick skin a few months ago.

You can check out the official description of the Fortnite’s current season 7, as is featured on its official page in Epic Games Store, below:

”Alien forces have infiltrated the Island while Doctor Slone leads the IO forces against them. Jump into battle by taking up both side’s tech: abduct your foes in a flying Saucer, blast enemies with the Rail Gun, create your own Alien in the Battle Pass, and more. As the Season progresses and the war escalates, new weaponry will be deployed and the battlefield will be shaken up. The battle for the Island begins now.”

You can play Fortnite right now on PC, mobile devices – Android and iOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and on macOS.

- This article was updated on August 21st, 2021