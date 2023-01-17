Genshin Impact’s Kaveh, Alhaitham, Cyno, and Tighnari Decided to Hang Out, and Fans Cannot Get Enough of It

As we are getting ever closer to the release date of Genshin Impact‘s version 3.4, set to bring to the game this year’s edition of the fan-favorite Lanntern Rite Festival, as well as two new skins, and more, HoYoverse revealed the Character Demo for the game’s upcoming Dendro 5-star Alhaitham, which features him, Kaveh, Cyno, and Tighnari as they hang out, drink, and of course, play cards.

The interaction between the four took the fanbase by surprise in a great way, showcasing both the charisma as well as the chemistry between them as they have your usual casual conversation between friends. With that said, the hangout, which features HoYoverse’s already-known high-quality animation and production ended up stealing the show from the actual showcase of Alhaitham’s abilities, all while making fans wish for much more of it.

You can check out Genshin Impact’s latest Character Demo, “Alhaitham: Think Before You Act”, below, courtesy of Genshin Impact’s official Youtube Channel:

The demo was part of the final batch of promotional materials regarding the game’s upcoming version to be released before its debut. Once the version is up, Alhaitham is set to debut as part of its first wave of banners. His banner will run simultaneously with a new Xiao rerun and will be followed by the game’s long-awaited Hu Tao and Yelan reruns. You can check out how to build Alhaitham to his full potential in our Alhaitham build guide.

With that said, while both Cyno and Tighnari are already playable in the game, Kaveh is set to be released in the near future. According to early leaks, he is said to be a 4-star Dendro Claymore wielder.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices. The game’s version 3.4 is set to be released on January 18, 2022.

- This article was updated on January 17th, 2023