Guilty Gear: Strive DLC Roadmap Revealed

Today, Arc System Works has announced its DLC and update roadmap for the upcoming Guilty Gear: Strive. Strive is the follow-up to Guilty Gear Xrd Rev. 2, itself the second revision of Xrd Sign. The game utilizes the same innovative art style as Dragonball Fighter Z, using filters to make 3D models appear 2D. This allows for complex animations and beautiful graphics. The game has been delayed multiple times to implement consumer feedback from its multiple betas and will finally be releasing next week.

Ahead of the game’s launch, however, the team wanted to let fans know what else was in the pipeline for the game. The first major announcement was that the game would be receiving new modes and enhanced customization after launch. This includes the ability to customize your player room area, the ability to upload custom combos to a trial system, meaning that players can try and pull off maneuvers found by other people, and the return of the digital figure mode. The custom combo trial mode is especially cool because it means that players will be able to share their findings with the community for combo trials in-game. Many fighting games would require players to look up videos or guides online to find these new combos that players discover in the months or years following release, raising the bar to entry for new players, but this feature assures that players have access to more complex with ease. This mode will surely be a useful tool for both challenging oneself and learning the game. All 3 of these updates will come to all owners of the game for free.

The other major announcements were for owners of the season pass. Ishwatari, the series’ creator, announced that a new character that has never been playable before in any past title will be added in July, a month after the game’s release. This mystery character will be soon followed by a returning character being added to the roster in August. He also explained that due to the current pandemic, the rest of the season pass would receive details sometime after the Fall of this year. The season pass will include 5 characters, additional stages, and additional story content. The team also assured fans that the game would receive more free modes and strong post-launch support. You can view the reveal here, which also included further details on the game’s story.

Guilty Gear: Strive will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC on June 11th

- This article was updated on:June 6th, 2021