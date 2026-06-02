Groups of men wearing waders were caught on camera climbing out of Brooklyn sewers at 2am and nobody knows why

Something strange was caught on CCTV during the early hours of the morning in New York. Groups of mysterious men were spotted clambering out of a sewer manhole and now the NYPD has even gotten involved.

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Footage shared online appears to show several men climbing out of the sewers in the Brooklyn area. They can be seen coming from a manhole in the middle of an intersection, holding what looks to be a variety of tools in their hands. Similar sights were seen across Brooklyn. In a statement to PEOPLE the NYPD confirmed that the strange behavior was not a threat to the public.

According to the police, at least seven people used a manhole cover at McDonald Avenue and Colin Place in Gravesend to enter the sewers. They went down around 11:00 AM May 28 and came back up around 2:00 AM May 29. On the same night, at about 1:00 AM, eight people went into the sewers from an entrance on Heyward Street and Bedford Avenue; they came back out around 3:40 AM.

The men are believed to be “treasure hunters”

As detailed by CBS News, sources claim that the men in the video are “treasure hunters.” They allegedly ventured into the sewers looking for anything of worth, it’s unclear whether they were successful in their search but they’ve certainly caught the attention of the local authorities.

Mystery men who are “up to no good” have been roaming New York City’s vast sewer system, and city officials warn potential copycats of dangers they’d face exploring the underground. https://t.co/rCwalSqkeh — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 2, 2026

A spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Protection stated that the sewer had been inspected to ensure no equipment had been damaged. The police clarified that the men posed no immediate danger but confirmed officers are still looking for them, and the group could face burglary charges if caught, a situation not unlike others that have put the NYPD in difficult life-or-death positions.

New York is the most populated city in the U.S., and the NYPD has its work cut out for it. Officers regularly contend with serious incidents across the city, from violent confrontations to an NYPD vs. FDNY charity hockey game turning into an all-out brawl.

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