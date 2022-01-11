Halo Infinite Cyber Showdown Event Start Time, Rewards and More

With the soon-to-come conclusion of Fractures: Tenrai’s second run, people have come to anticipate the succeeding event on the schedule. Looking at both the previously released roadmap for the game and currently available leaked information, it is possible to piece together all the details to consider for the speculated arrival of Cyber Showdown next week in Halo Infinite.

Though the First-Person Shooter released by Microsoft has seen some tumultuous times in the past few months, the developer 343 Industries has made an effort to quell some of the unrest by introducing changes to battle pass progression, removing experience boosters and challenge swaps from the list of obtainable event rewards, and giving players the much-wanted affordances to select specific playlists in Halo Infinite, with ones dedicated to Team Slayer, Free for All, Tactical Slayer and more.

As leaked by HaloNoticiasMX, Cyber Showdown is the next event to come for Halo Infinite, and it is set to run from the 18th of January till the 31st. The list of rewards that can be potentially earned throughout the event was leaked a month back and contains a victory pose, two helmet attachments, two profile backdrops, weapon charm, visor color, AI color, and color coating for both armor and weapons.

It is interesting to note that this is in contrast to the previously leaked list of rewards for Cyber Showdown, with 5 of the 10 rewards being experience boosters and challenge swaps previously. If the current leak is to be believed, then 343 Industries has made adjustments following what they’ve stated live. The leaker has not made any mentions as to what earning the rewards will entail from a gameplay perspective, though has shown numerous in-game assets such as armor pieces and armor effects that will be presumably put into bundles for sale during Cyber Showdown.

Though the three hour Community Livestream hosted just before the holidays has indicated that the developers will be potentially looking into the items featured in bundles and having “conversations” in regards to whether or not the customization options available are working as intended, those leaks don’t seem to suggest a departure from existing bundle formats on the storefront.

Considering the past events Fractures: Tenrai and Winter Contingency, it is possible to assume that event progression will most likely require playing games on event-specific or designated playlists. Seeing as the last event that only ran for two weeks, Winter Contingency didn’t require the completion of specific challenges and the limited list of rewards on offer. Cyber Showdown could very much follow suit using the same unlock structure of simply getting the player to play a singular match daily during the event duration.

Halo Infinite is available now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.