How Much Money Has Star Citizen Made From Crowdfunding?

Image: Cloud Imperium Games

Star Citizen is an immensely popular game that is made possible with crowdfunding.

Yes, the only way to play and get better in Star Citizen is to spend real-life money, and yes, Star Citizen does have a way for you to just donate money without any actual reward, but what Cloud Imperium Games has created with their crowdfunding budget is breathtaking and continues to be impressive.

Star Citizen Crowdfunding, Explained

According to robertspaceindustries.com, at the time of writing this, Star Citizen has raided USD $555,216,677 from crowdfunding. On top of that, the total number of people that have played Star Citizen is 4,439,992.

You might be asking yourself, “What makes Star Citizen so special? Why have millions of people collectively donated over 500 million dollars to this game?”

Star Citizen is one of those games that will always be in development. There are many aspects of the game that are unpolished and unfinished, but what Cloud Imperium Games have achieved so far is incredible.

Star Citizen is an open galaxy MMO experience with a complex in-game economy, about 100 realistic spacecraft, and much more. It’s the sci-fi game you’ve always dreamed about realized. That’s why people continue to buy into it and donate extra money even after they’ve bought the ships they want.

Cloud Imperium Games is dedicated to using its funds to make the game even better than anyone imagined. They continue to refine aspects of Star Citizen so that one day, it will be fully available and accessible to everyone.

Currently, Star Citizen requires the highest graphics cards and processors to run, or else you’ll get errors. But, the people who do play Star Citizen and enjoy it for what it is and what it can become claim it to be the best game ever made.

With over half a billion dollars donated from crowdfunding, Star Citizen better be the best game of all time. This number will likely continue to grow bigger as more and more people become interested in Star Citizen.

- This article was updated on March 15th, 2023