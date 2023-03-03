Latest Roblox News: Fresh Codes For Unboxing Simulator & Southwest Florida, and Roblox May Be Returning To China In The Future

Image: Roblox Corporation

While Roblox may be one of the most popular platforms here in the United States, it seems that those in China haven’t been able to access the platform for a fair bit of time. But, it looks like that may soon change, due to some upgrades to a particular bit of advertisement. Alongside this news, we’ve got some fresh codes for Unboxing Simulator and Southwest Florida in the pipeline, so let’s go snag ourselves some freebies in these exciting experiences!

All Unbox Simulator Codes (March 2023)

Image: Unsquared / Roblox

If you’re looking for a great way to pass the time and get yourself plenty of fun little goodies, Unboxing Simulator might be the perfect experience for you to jump right into. Rather than just opening boxes, you’ll get a chance to explore the wide open world and smash them open, claiming whatever is inside for your purposes. It’s rather entertaining and can be quite challenging at times.

All Unboxing Simulator Codes – Working

293K – 375 Gems, 190 Coins, x2 Enchant for 1 Hour, Coin Boost for 1 Hour, Damage Boost for 1 Hour

HAPPY2023 – 50% Damage Boost and 50% Hat Drop Boost

Related: Best Race in Roblox Reaper 2: Races Tier List

All Unboxing Simulator Code – Expired

SPOPOKTACULAR

900KFAVORITE

ETHEREAL

LOCKEDCRATES

UPDATE83

UPDATE82

JULY4TH2022

Update81

UPDATE3RELEASE

3Years

2022Anniversary

Zombie&dvboost

NinjaRobzi

Ashl3yD4S

MasterLuka

TGSquad

UnicornSophia

JeffBlox

Sub2MarcosDrumom

Sub2RandemGamor

MissingMind

iBugOu

VeyaramaoBiano

StatickBetero

EGGHUNT2022

NewInterface

Happy2022

CODE1

CODE2

CODE3

CODE4

Cheroso

IJustWantedIceCream

DailyLogin

BianoBetero

EmirFartalBoost

R1zz

TheUltimateSuperDuperCoinCode

unboxmilo

Sub2Telanthric

Def1ldPlaysBoost

Pengi

EUAMooGodenot

RHGameOn!

MitosDoDuduBetero

CrazyTurasBoost

PenguinSquad

Sub2deeter

BanjoBoost

TrustGoneUP

SnugLife

M3likehard3s

SDMittens404

Expe11ez

LavaLauncher

Slime

MadeYouLook

ThnxCya

BoxSquad

Kelogish

TeraBrite

Russo

Bofishe

GravyCatMan

Clans

1year

Metaverse

2years

AnniversaryPet

200M

Easter2021

PumpkinSmasher

200K

Abilities

All Southwest Florida Codes (March 2023)

Image: Strigid / Roblox

Fast cars, big houses, and property are the main goals to get into Southwest Florida, a fun little life simulator packed away in Roblox. You’re going to need a beefy PC or Mobile Device to get everything out of this one, as it’s graphically impressive and has a large area to explore, as you work toward gaining fame and riches as quickly as possible.

All Southwest Florida Codes – Working

Currently, there are no working codes

Related:

All Southwest Florida Codes – Expired

CHRISTMAS22

SUMMER2022

4JULY

Roblox Hints At A Return To China With Logo Change

For those unaware, Roblox had a separate version of the platform specifically created for use in China due to regulations. However, this "test run" was shut down near the end of 2021, and little news has been heard regarding the future of Luobu.https://t.co/FK3LEdq0iv — Bloxy News (@Bloxy_News) March 3, 2023

While plenty of Luobu accounts were deleted in the past week, it looks like Roblox has updated their Chinese Logo, signaling that they may be returning to the country. As Bloxy News notes, there was a separate version of the platform that was used in the country, due to different regulations. But, it seems that the Roblox Company is hard at work to get back into the hands of gamers in this country, which is great news.

Alongside the continued growth of the platform, it seems that Roblox is continuing its push toward a new demographic of gamers, allowing for some Age Restrictions to be changed, and pushing higher graphical fidelity in high-profile games. This could be a new era for Roblox, and it’s exciting to see all of these changes.