Latest Roblox News: Fresh Codes For Unboxing Simulator & Southwest Florida, and Roblox May Be Returning To China In The Future

While Roblox may be one of the most popular platforms here in the United States, it seems that those in China haven’t been able to access the platform for a fair bit of time. But, it looks like that may soon change, due to some upgrades to a particular bit of advertisement. Alongside this news, we’ve got some fresh codes for Unboxing Simulator and Southwest Florida in the pipeline, so let’s go snag ourselves some freebies in these exciting experiences!
All Unbox Simulator Codes (March 2023)
If you’re looking for a great way to pass the time and get yourself plenty of fun little goodies, Unboxing Simulator might be the perfect experience for you to jump right into. Rather than just opening boxes, you’ll get a chance to explore the wide open world and smash them open, claiming whatever is inside for your purposes. It’s rather entertaining and can be quite challenging at times.
All Unboxing Simulator Codes – Working
- 293K – 375 Gems, 190 Coins, x2 Enchant for 1 Hour, Coin Boost for 1 Hour, Damage Boost for 1 Hour
- HAPPY2023 – 50% Damage Boost and 50% Hat Drop Boost
Related: Best Race in Roblox Reaper 2: Races Tier List
All Unboxing Simulator Code – Expired
- SPOPOKTACULAR
- 900KFAVORITE
- ETHEREAL
- LOCKEDCRATES
- UPDATE83
- UPDATE82
- JULY4TH2022
- Update81
- UPDATE3RELEASE
- 3Years
- 2022Anniversary
- Zombie&dvboost
- NinjaRobzi
- Ashl3yD4S
- MasterLuka
- TGSquad
- UnicornSophia
- JeffBlox
- Sub2MarcosDrumom
- Sub2RandemGamor
- MissingMind
- iBugOu
- VeyaramaoBiano
- StatickBetero
- EGGHUNT2022
- NewInterface
- Happy2022
- CODE1
- CODE2
- CODE3
- CODE4
- Cheroso
- IJustWantedIceCream
- DailyLogin
- BianoBetero
- EmirFartalBoost
- R1zz
- TheUltimateSuperDuperCoinCode
- unboxmilo
- Sub2Telanthric
- Def1ldPlaysBoost
- Pengi
- EUAMooGodenot
- RHGameOn!
- MitosDoDuduBetero
- CrazyTurasBoost
- PenguinSquad
- Sub2deeter
- BanjoBoost
- TrustGoneUP
- SnugLife
- M3likehard3s
- SDMittens404
- Expe11ez
- LavaLauncher
- Slime
- MadeYouLook
- ThnxCya
- BoxSquad
- Kelogish
- TeraBrite
- Russo
- Bofishe
- GravyCatMan
- Clans
- 1year
- Metaverse
- 2years
- AnniversaryPet
- 200M
- Easter2021
- PumpkinSmasher
- 200K
- Abilities
All Southwest Florida Codes (March 2023)
Fast cars, big houses, and property are the main goals to get into Southwest Florida, a fun little life simulator packed away in Roblox. You’re going to need a beefy PC or Mobile Device to get everything out of this one, as it’s graphically impressive and has a large area to explore, as you work toward gaining fame and riches as quickly as possible.
All Southwest Florida Codes – Working
- Currently, there are no working codes
Related:
All Southwest Florida Codes – Expired
- CHRISTMAS22
- SUMMER2022
- 4JULY
Roblox Hints At A Return To China With Logo Change
While plenty of Luobu accounts were deleted in the past week, it looks like Roblox has updated their Chinese Logo, signaling that they may be returning to the country. As Bloxy News notes, there was a separate version of the platform that was used in the country, due to different regulations. But, it seems that the Roblox Company is hard at work to get back into the hands of gamers in this country, which is great news.
Alongside the continued growth of the platform, it seems that Roblox is continuing its push toward a new demographic of gamers, allowing for some Age Restrictions to be changed, and pushing higher graphical fidelity in high-profile games. This could be a new era for Roblox, and it’s exciting to see all of these changes.