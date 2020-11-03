Hopeful Gamer Starts Petition to Convince His Mom to Buy Him a PS5

A new console launch is always exciting, but not everyone is lucky enough to be able to secure a pre-order and get their system on day one. While those without pre-orders typically camp out to secure their console as early as possible or resort to eBay to try and find one at a reasonable price, one gamer has come up with a different way to obtain a PS5. A change.org petition started by someone named Logan Cruise has been quickly gaining traction over the past few days, and this is Logan’s shot in the dark to get himself a PS5.

The petition, simply named “My Mom [Seriously] said that if I get 100,000 signatures she will buy me a PS5,” currently sits at over 20,000 signatures at the time of writing, and the signature count continues to rise rapidly. “My mom has seen all the memes and stuff about this website,” the petition’s description reads, “and I have been asking for a PS5 for a while, so she said if I get 100,000 signatures she will buy me one.” The petition was posted to the r/Gaming subreddit on Monday, and several people have flocked to sign it to help Logan get his PS5.

A gofundme page has even been created for Logan, and generous donors have already nearly covered half the cost of the pricey next-gen machine. In an update posted on the petition page, Logan shared his appreciation for everyone’s support, simply writing “Thank you all for the signatures, my mom is blown away.”

The PS5 is shaping up to be a hot ticket item this Holiday, as is the Xbox Series X. Both systems quickly sold through their initial wave of pre-orders, and many have been left wondering when and how they’ll be able to get their hands on the next-gen machines. PC players have also been faced with limited stock for the newest tech, with Nvidia’s 3000 Series graphics cards being incredibly hard to find at the moment. Even if Logan’s PS5 petition reaches its lofty goal of 100,000 signatures, there’s no telling if his mom will even be able to find a PS5 to buy for him anytime soon.

If you want to help Logan Cruise get his PS5, you can sign his petition here. The PlayStation 5 will be released in some regions on November 12 followed by a global release on November 19.